AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Bengals QB Joe Burrow put it all on the line and defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, drawing praise from HC Zac Taylor and WR Ja’Marr Chase who returned from an injury to make an impact against Kansas City.

“He’s one of the best quarterbacks in this league,” Chase said, via ESPN. “Everybody knows that. He should be in the MVP race. If he’s not in it, he should be. No. 1 quarterback in the race.”

“He’s playing at the level we need for him to lead us, to be confident that we can win every game we play,” Taylor said of Burrow, who he regards as an MVP candidate. “Whatever those conversations are like, there’s no doubt as I’ve said before; I wouldn’t trade him for anyone in the world.”

Burrow himself does not have his mind on the MVP race and is likely only concerned with hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, which narrowly escaped his grasp last season.

“It is what it is. I don’t play the game for those kinds of accolades,” Burrow said. “I play the game for those guys in the locker room. Whatever it takes from me every Sunday, that’s what I’ll do. If I have to hand the ball off 72 times and come out with a win, I’ll be happy.” Even Chiefs DE Frank Clark weighed in on Burrow’s talent level after their defeat on Sunday night.

“He has great size and elusiveness,” Clark told ESPN. “People don’t really put a lot of respect on his name when it comes to how elusive he is in the pocket and his pocket presence.”

Taylor on RB Joe Mixon, who is in concussion protocol: “There’s a chance he can get cleared here early this week.” (Marisa Contipelli)

Browns

Browns G Joel Bitonio spoke about QB Deshaun Watson finally joining the team and where their focus is as they will be facing a strong Bengals unit next week.

“I wouldn’t call it a distraction,” Bitonio said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s obviously out there. You’re gonna get questions about it. There’s gonna be extra media, there’s gonna be things about it in Houston. He’s gonna be the quarterback for the team for a long time, so I’m glad he got out there and got a win in his first start. I don’t know how many Browns quarterbacks can say that. Even if it wasn’t the prettiest, we’re 1-0 with Deshaun. I think that’s where we’re gonna try and build on this and get ready for Cincinnati.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews had high praise for QB Tyler Huntley after he filled in for injured QB Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

“Calm, cool, confident. [He was] acting like he’s been there before, which he has,” Andrews said, via Ravens.com. “So, just so much love and respect for his game and what he’s able to do. That was a good Broncos team, a good Broncos defense, and the way he was slinging the ball was crazy. When he’s able to get out of the pocket, it’s big-time plays. Obviously, he’s been able to learn a ton from Lamar, but his game is very polished.”