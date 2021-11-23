AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd said he notices RB Joe Mixon‘s improvement each week.

“He gets better every day. All you have to do is turn that tape on and at the end of the games, that’s where he gets even better,” Boyd said, via Bengals.com. “I done heard it. The guy I’m blocking, he wanted me to stay on him blocking so he doesn’t have to tackle him. Guys out there (opponents) are saying he’s running hard. Guys don’t want to tackle him. It’s stealing now at that point.”

“I think the unique trait about Mixon is his explosion. He can do it all. It’s not just the run downhill. He can hit you up. He can shake you. He can catch the ball. He can do anything you want him to do. That’s why he’s out there and that’s why he’s one of the best running backs in the league.” Mixon added he feels the team is ready for the playoff push. “The weather turns and to be real, man, with the history of me being in Cincinnati, usually November and December become them games where they lean on me,” Mixon said. “And I’ve been really doing big things and finishing very strong. “I’m ready for it. I’m ready for whatever for whatever they throw me. I know sometimes, it might be more of the run. Sometimes, more of the pass. But I definitely look forward to playing November, December, because like I said, we have everything and every team that we need to get in the playoffs.” Bengals HC Zac Taylor was very impressed with the play of RG Hakeem Adeniji on Sunday: “I thought Hakeem played really good. He played REALLY good.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

After refusing to meet with reporters following the Browns’ 13-10 win over the Lions on Sunday, Browns QB Baker Mayfield addressed the media to explain why he chose to deny his media availability.

“I was frustrated among other things,” Mayfield said. “I have never dodged any questions or hid away from that. So it’s not about that. Just frustrated, removed emotions and all that from it. Just decided it was best to wait.”

Mayfield was approached by a media correspondent about skipping questions and accountability concerns, to which Mayfield interrupted: “Not one part of that is not being accountable,” Mayfield said. “I would be the first to tell you I played like shit. It is not about accountable, and I do not owe you guys any of that; I owe that to my teammates and I talked to them so that is what matters.”

Ravens

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports the Ravens inquired with the Texans about newly cut RB Phillip Lindsay at the trade deadline, so Baltimore is a team to watch as a landing spot if Lindsay clears waivers.

at the trade deadline, so Baltimore is a team to watch as a landing spot if Lindsay clears waivers. Ravens OT Adrian Ealy ’s suspension has been served and he can return to the team’s practice squad. (Zrebiec)

’s suspension has been served and he can return to the team’s practice squad. (Zrebiec) Baltimore also worked out CB Parnell Motley and CB Kevin Toliver. The Ravens signed Toliver to the practice squad and released Ealy on Tuesday.

Steelers