AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he did take note of when Ravens DC Wink Martindale said during the week that they’re not fitting him up for a gold jacket yet.

“I didn’t think it was a necessary comment,” Burrow said, via Bengals.com. “I wouldn’t say I was offended by it. I mean, I’m in Year Two. Who knows what’s going to happen down the road? But I didn’t think it was a necessary comment.”

Burrow said the Ravens defense didn’t have an answer for him on Sunday as he threw for over 500 yards: “In the first half, they didn’t blitz a lot. They played a lot of zone coverage. That obviously wasn’t working out, so they came in the second half and started blitzing a little more. That didn’t really work out, either.” (Ben Baby)

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said it is “doubtful” LB Logan Wilson plays this week. (Baby)

Browns Browns QB Baker Mayfield said he’s disappointed with the way he played vs. Green Bay: “Just missed throws. Uncharacteristic. I hurt this team. That’s what’s frustrating to me. I’m a quarterback in the NFL. I need to make those throws.” (Tony Grossi)

said he’s disappointed with the way he played vs. Green Bay: “Just missed throws. Uncharacteristic. I hurt this team. That’s what’s frustrating to me. I’m a quarterback in the NFL. I need to make those throws.” (Tony Grossi) Mayfield added he should’ve played better despite the team’s COVID issues: “It’s very frustrating. We were hit pretty hard with the bug last week…handled it the best I could. It’s not an excuse. I expect myself to make those throws tonight and I didn’t.” (92.3 The Fan)

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he believes in Mayfield despite his poor performance on Saturday: “I expect him to play at a high level. I expect him to bounce back and be better for it.” (Scott Petrak)

said he believes in Mayfield despite his poor performance on Saturday: “I expect him to play at a high level. I expect him to bounce back and be better for it.” (Scott Petrak) Stefanski added Mayfield has to improve upon this rough patch: “It’s not fun going through the interception reel with quarterbacks, but you’ve got to learn from those.” (Nate Ulrich)

Browns DE Myles Garrett said his groin issue is a problem: “It feels like s—-.” (Jake Trotter)

Ravens

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Ravens CB Anthony Averett has fractured ribs which will make it challenging for him to play this week.

has fractured ribs which will make it challenging for him to play this week. Ravens HC John Harbaugh doesn’t know if QB Lamar Jackson will practice Wednesday. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reports Steelers OL coach Adrian Klemm is leaving the team now for the same position with Oregon instead of after the end of the season as was previously reported.

is leaving the team now for the same position with Oregon instead of after the end of the season as was previously reported. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said third-round C Kendrick Green was removed from the team’s game against the Chiefs due to a calf injury and wasn’t performance-based. Green was removed following a sack and fumble allowed. (Mark Kaboly)

said third-round C was removed from the team’s game against the Chiefs due to a calf injury and wasn’t performance-based. Green was removed following a sack and fumble allowed. (Mark Kaboly) Steelers DL Cameron Heyward isn’t ready to chalk the season up as a lost one. “I ain’t accepting shit. We’ve got a lot of football left to play.” (Brooke Pryor)