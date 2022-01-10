AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan said OL Hakeem Adeniji and Quinton Spain will be the starting guards this week. (Ben Baby)

Bengals HC Zac Taylor mentioned DT Josh Tupou is week to week with an MCL issue. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Browns S John Johnson said the team needs to find ways to stay healthier: “I think our relationship with the training staff can be a whole lot better.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Browns TE David Njoku said he wants to stay in Cleveland: "I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career." (Nate Ulrich)

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski doesn't expect any major coaching staff changes. (Ulrich)

doesn’t expect any major coaching staff changes. (Ulrich) Stefanski added he will look into scheme changes: “I do think you can pivot and we’ll be open-minded.” (Ulrich)

Stefanski also stood behind QB Baker Mayfield: "I've seen Baker play at a very high level. I'm looking forward to him working to get healthy and come back." (Scott Petrak)

: “I’ve seen Baker play at a very high level. I’m looking forward to him working to get healthy and come back.” (Scott Petrak) Stefanski mentioned he could consider giving OC Alex Van Pelt more playcalling duties: “All of that is stuff we’ll reflect on, from a coaching staff communication standpoint, thought the guys did an outstanding job.” (Ulrich)

Ravens

Ravens LB Josh Bynes wants to return to Baltimore next year: “I’m beyond interested…I feel I have a lot more ball in me.” (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson admitted he has a bone bruise in his ankle. (Jeff Zrebiec)

admitted he has a bone bruise in his ankle. (Jeff Zrebiec) Jackson added he hasn’t thought about his contract: “I have to worry about getting back right and getting ready for this offseason.” (Zrebiec)

Jackson praised OC Greg Roman's work with the offense: "Greg Roman has been great for us. He's a great coach. We're glad he's here, but I can't get into that. I don't really know what they have going on upstairs. I don't talk about stuff like that, but he's been good for us though." (Zrebiec)

Ravens C Bradley Bozeman doesn't know if he will return: "We'll let our agents handle all the back end stuff and we'll see what happens. This play has been so amazing to me." (Zrebiec)

Ravens G Kevin Zeitler wants to be back in Baltimore in 2022: "Retirement has never crossed my mind yet." (Hensley)

wants to be back in Baltimore in 2022: “Retirement has never crossed my mind yet.” (Hensley) Ravens DL Brandon Williams is also open to returning next season: “As long as they want me, I’ll be here.” (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt was excited to break the NFL’s all-time sack record.

“It’s definitely a cool feeling,” Watt said, via Brian Batko. “I don’t know if any of it’s really hit me. It’s not just myself. There’s so many great players, coaches and schemes — a lot of selfless guys in that locker room who have allowed me to make plays. That record is not just mine.”