AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals OC Brian Callahan said OL Hakeem Adeniji and Quinton Spain will be the starting guards this week. (Ben Baby)
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor mentioned DT Josh Tupou is week to week with an MCL issue. (Paul Dehner Jr.)
Browns
- Browns S John Johnson said the team needs to find ways to stay healthier: “I think our relationship with the training staff can be a whole lot better.” (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Browns TE David Njoku said he wants to stay in Cleveland: “I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career.” (Nate Ulrich)
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski doesn’t expect any major coaching staff changes. (Ulrich)
- Stefanski added he will look into scheme changes: “I do think you can pivot and we’ll be open-minded.” (Ulrich)
- Stefanski also stood behind QB Baker Mayfield: “I’ve seen Baker play at a very high level. I’m looking forward to him working to get healthy and come back.” (Scott Petrak)
- Stefanski mentioned he could consider giving OC Alex Van Pelt more playcalling duties: “All of that is stuff we’ll reflect on, from a coaching staff communication standpoint, thought the guys did an outstanding job.” (Ulrich)
Ravens
- Ravens LB Josh Bynes wants to return to Baltimore next year: “I’m beyond interested…I feel I have a lot more ball in me.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson admitted he has a bone bruise in his ankle. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Jackson added he hasn’t thought about his contract: “I have to worry about getting back right and getting ready for this offseason.” (Zrebiec)
- Jackson praised OC Greg Roman‘s work with the offense: “Greg Roman has been great for us. He’s a great coach. We’re glad he’s here, but I can’t get into that. I don’t really know what they have going on upstairs. I don’t talk about stuff like that, but he’s been good for us though.” (Zrebiec)
- Ravens C Bradley Bozeman doesn’t know if he will return: “We’ll let our agents handle all the back end stuff and we’ll see what happens. This play has been so amazing to me.” (Zrebiec)
- Ravens G Kevin Zeitler wants to be back in Baltimore in 2022: “Retirement has never crossed my mind yet.” (Hensley)
- Ravens DL Brandon Williams is also open to returning next season: “As long as they want me, I’ll be here.” (Zrebiec)
Steelers
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt was excited to break the NFL’s all-time sack record.
“It’s definitely a cool feeling,” Watt said, via Brian Batko. “I don’t know if any of it’s really hit me. It’s not just myself. There’s so many great players, coaches and schemes — a lot of selfless guys in that locker room who have allowed me to make plays. That record is not just mine.”
