AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. writes the expectation is for Bengals first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase to start and contribute right away.

As for second-round OL Jackson Carman, Dehner says he'll have a chance to compete for the starting right guard spot but not to be surprised if the Bengals take things slow with him to start the season.

Bengals third-round DE Joseph Ossai and fourth-round DE Cam Sample will compete to be the first pass rusher off the bench in the rotation, per Dehner.

Dehner expects the Bengals to give fourth-round DT Tyler Shelvin and OT D'Ante Smith a lot of playing time during the preseason to develop them and figure out what they have.

Dehner mentions sixth-round OL Trey Hill is converting from center to guard and will need a strong summer to secure a roster spot.

At running back, Dehner notes sixth-round rookie Chris Evans has a chance to secure the passing down role if he can beat former sixth-rounder Trayveon Williams.

Bengals S Jessie Bates, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, said he's "eager" to get an extension done. (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said WR Rashard Higgins rolled his ankle in Wednesday’s practice and missed the following day, but it isn’t expected to be a serious injury. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Stefanski called Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. a "dynamic" player and will be a big part of their game plans going forward: "He's a dynamic football player. He's going to be front of mind when we put game plans together. I'm excited for Odell coming off this injury." (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said WR Marquise Brown left Thursday’s practice early as a “precautionary” measure, while CB Marcus Peters didn’t practice because of a toenail issue but it should only keep him out for one practice. (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram said he is excited to start a new chapter with the Steelers.

“I just felt like the program, the coaches, the team, everybody,” Ingram said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “It was a place I felt like I could call home, a place I can come in and fit in. Everything was amazing here, down to the coaches, the players, the city, just how they do everything. They welcomed me with open arms.”

Ingram added his body feels great after an injury-heavy 2020.

“I feel 18,” Ingram said. “I’m a kid. I’ve still got a lot left in me. I love football and my body feels great. Had an injury last year, but that’s a part of the game. It’s a physical sport. Right now I’m 100, 200 percent healthy. I feel amazing.”

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith, who will compete with Ingram for playing time and the starting job, is excited the team added the veteran.

“It was awesome,” Highsmith said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “So far, Melvin has been great for us here. He’s been a guy I’ve been able to ask questions and to learn from. He’s a veteran, Pro Bowl guy. All of us were excited when we brought him in.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said everyone on the team is competing for a spot in training camp: “Let’s be clear: All positions are open. If somebody makes enough plays out here, we are going to believe him particularly as we get into preseason games … that’s just the right attitude to have this time of year not only along the offensive line but all positions.” (Mark Kaboly)