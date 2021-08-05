AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals offense has made training camp headlines for the wrong reasons this week, as a popular pick for a breakout unit has instead been mired in inefficiency. However, Bengals HC Zac Taylor is not worried.

“I know what the offense is going to be capable of, especially in the passing game,” Taylor said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “That’s why I like what I’m seeing from this team because I know what we’re going to be and we’ve got plenty of time to get there. That’s what helps me sleep at night because I know it’s coming. I know what the perception is as people watch, but we’re going to get there and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Browns Browns second-year WR Donovan Peoples-Jones impressed the coaching staff as a rookie and HC Kevin Stefanski says he’s looking for him to take another step forward in 2021. “Donovan did a nice job for us last year as a rookie,” Stefanski said via Cleveland.com. “You saw his role grow throughout the course of the season. A very intelligent football player, and we knew that from the jump with him. He could line up everywhere and do his job. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do, as he grows and gets more comfortable with what we are doing.” Stefanski says that Peoples-Jones is “all over the field” lining up as a wide receiver, and getting reps on special teams. “Donovan, just thinking about it, he came up big for us in moments last year. He came up big in spots. When we called his number, he was available,” Stefanski said. “Excited about him moving forward. … He is covering punts, he is catching punts and he is playing receiver. He is all over the field right now.”

Ravens

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens worked out WR Siaosi Mariner.

Steelers

Steelers WR Chase Claypool has his mind on double-digit touchdowns this season, setting goals that would put him amongst the game’s best wide receivers.

“We’ve got an extra game. Hopefully a faster start on the touchdown category,” Claypool said via NFL.com. “So I’m going to say 14 touchdowns.”

Claypool pointed out that QB Ben Roethlisberger is “putting the ball where it needs to be” while dismissing the rumors of the veteran signal-caller’s waning arm strength.

“He looks great. He’s putting the ball where it needs to be, and that’s all you can ever ask for,” Claypool said of Roethlisberger. “I’ve never really understood why people always question his arm strength. I don’t think he’s ever displayed in a game where his arm strength was an issue. His timing’s so good, even if his arm strength wasn’t where it was, his timing’s so good, he could time it up to where he doesn’t have to throw a bullet into a tight gap.”

Claypool complimented new OC Matt Canada, while noting that the Steelers are still running a lot of similar plays and formations from last year, just with different terminology and versatility within the formations.

“He’s getting into a lot of sets in different ways, which I think is nice because you can run the same play and make it look like three or four different plays,” Claypool said of Canada. “Half of the offense is the same as last year, and then some new terminology. So it’s not a whole new offense, whole new playbook, just some of the things that are different.”

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly notes UDFA CB Shakur Brown has caught his eyes multiple times and could be an option to make the team and compete for a role at nickel.

has primarily worked at outside cornerback. Kaboly thinks Steelers seventh-round P Pressley Harvin has looked better than veteran P Jordan Berry so far.