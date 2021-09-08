AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said OT Jonah Williams has shown “a lot of progress” throughout the offseason program. (Kelsey Conway)

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is confident that RB Joe Mixon will have a "big year" this season: "Joe's gonna have a big year… He's really put in the work in the pass game as well." (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett used an NBA analogy when reflecting on Cleveland signing Jadeveon Clowney and Malik Jackson this offseason, comparing both players to Kyrie Erving and Kevin Love, while he must prove to be LeBron James.

“I’ve got my Kyrie and my Love?” Garrett, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Well, hell, I have to prove that I’m LeBron first before anything. I have to prove that I’m the playmaker at all levels. Hell, he’s top three in any debate that you have.”

Garrett acknowledged that he must be able to play a full 16 game schedule after missing two games last season and six in 2019.

“[My friends say], ‘It’s not even talent. You’ve just got play the whole season. You’ve just got to be there and be available.’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, I hear ya,’” Garrett said.

Garrett said he and the coaching staff anticipate a big season in 2021.

“I feel like I have the talent to put out a hell of a year, one that will be remembered for a long time, especially here with the things we’re doing or hope to do this year. If I can have the year they expect me to have and that I hope to have, then it will be remembered for a long time. It will be just what I’m hoping that I could’ve done the last two years and continue to do for the rest of my career.”

Garrett points out that he was having just as productive seasons as Steelers DE T.J. Watt and Defensive Player Of The Year winning Rams DT Aaron Donald before missing action due to COVID-19.

“The guys who were in the talks to win DPOY, Watt and Donald, great players, but I was right among them before I was hit with COVID. They didn’t get it. So they were available. They were on the field, and they took care of themselves. That’s on me for not doing that — however I got it — and I’ve got to make sure I’m available this year for my team, for the individual goals that I have and for whatever run we’ll have in the playoffs.”

Ravens

Free-agent RB Latavius Murray pointed out that he’d be interested in signing with the Ravens given their current situation at running back: “I’m willing to discuss an opportunity with anyone interested in me. At the same time, Baltimore is a team that was impacted by injuries, has a great chance of winning & a great coaching staff. I just want to get to work.” (Josina Anderson)

The Ravens worked out four players on Tuesday including TE Nate Becker, RB Trenton Cannon, CB Stephen Denmark and LB Shaq Smith. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said there have been “no talks” within the locker room about potentially signing Cam Newton, but wishes the veteran quarterback the best of luck.

“For myself and our locker room there’s no talks about that,” Smith-Schuster said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know Cam’s situation is tough for him but at the end of the day just focusing on the guys who are in my locker room. And just wishing Cam nothing but the best. He’s a great player. He’s definitely going to get picked up.”

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor lists Steelers second-round TE Pat Freiermuth as a potential breakout player in 2021. Freiermuth has been outstanding during the summer as a receiver and blocker and has drawn some comparisons to former Steelers TE Heath Miller .

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, along with the rest of the team. (Pryor)
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger believes Watt, who is entering the final year of his contract, deserves a contract extension from the organization: "TJ Watt should get whatever the heck he wants. He's one of the best players in the NFL, not just defensively." (Pryor)

(knee) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, along with the rest of the team. (Pryor) Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger believes Watt, who is entering the final year of his contract, deserves a contract extension from the organization: “TJ Watt should get whatever the heck he wants. He’s one of the best players in the NFL, not just defensively.” (Pryor)