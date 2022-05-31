AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OL coach Frank Pollack said G Jackson Carman is working hard to earn the starting left guard role.

“He’s working really hard. It’s evident,” Pollack said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “Focusing on doing some drills and applying what we’re teaching as far as fundamentals, technique, and footwork. Where his eyes should be and all that good stuff. He’s working hard. I’m excited about it.”

Carman said that he “learned a lot” as a rookie on and off the field.

“I learned a lot, a tremendous amount,” Carman said. “Anything from off-field stuff and how to be a professional to being on the field learning techniques and just learning more socially, interacting with my teammates, my coaches. I learned a lot.”

Browns

Browns C Nick Harris is taking over the starting role from veteran C J.C. Tretter in 2022 and has asked his former teammate for advice while he continues to shape up for the season.

“He reached out to me and let me know if I needed help with anything to always reach out,” Harris said via Cleveland.com. “I said the same. I told him I appreciate everything he did for me and everything he taught me in this position and in this game. It’s all love, man. He showed me the ropes for real for my first couple of years in the NFL. It’s a business. Like I said I learned a lot from JC, I learned — I can’t even name it. But it’s a business at the end of the day.”

Tretter has been quite durable the past few seasons, so Harris has just two starts under his belt. But he says he anticipates getting better and better the more live reps he gets.

“When you get those game reps it gives you that feeling like you belong,” Harris said. “Obviously in the back of your head when you’re not playing that much, you’re like ‘s—, I don’t know.’ But now when I got those reps it made me feel like I could just keep building on it, keep getting better. I started with a good base layer in that game. So yeah, definitely that Green Bay game helped me a lot. I come here every day just trying to get better. I’m just trying to battle myself every day, compete with myself in the practice sessions we get. We got one of the best offensive line coaches in the game (Bill Callahan) and I think he’s helped me tremendously with my game. So whatever’s presented to me I think I’m ready for the opportunity. I’m just excited to get the whole unit cohesive and just get rolling.”

Steelers

According to the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Steelers RB Najee Harris says he currently weighs 244 pounds.

says he currently weighs 244 pounds. Harris was listed at 232 by the team last season but noted on Twitter: “Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit.”

Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett is working with the third string for the time being but said he wasn’t surprised by this: “I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1. It’s kind of what I was expecting, just come in here and earn everything I get.” (Brooke Pryor)

is working with the third string for the time being but said he wasn’t surprised by this: “I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1. It’s kind of what I was expecting, just come in here and earn everything I get.” (Brooke Pryor) Steelers WR Chase Claypool addressed his effort concerns and quickly shot down the narrative that he doesn’t work as hard as he should: “People spin it like I don’t care,” Claypool said. “But I do care. I do work my ass off. Every day. And I’ll keep doing that until I’m the best receiver in the league.” (Steelers Wire)