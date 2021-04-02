AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

New Washington CB William Jackson III said he is happy to no longer be in Cincinnati after spending five years with the Bengals organization.

“They’re definitely supportive and excited. Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man. Misery loves company.. The Bengals, on the other hand, them dudes, they wonder why they’re not winning,” Jackson said, via 106.7TheFan. “I’m happy I’m out of that thing man. It’s a blessing to get away and I wish them the best, but Washington let’s go from here.”

Browns

Tulsa LB Zaven Collins told the media that he has been in contact with the Cleveland Browns, a team that could reportedly be watching for him with the No. 26 overall pick in the draft.

“I’ve been in contact with the Browns a little bit,’’ Collins said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I love the organization. I love the program. I love all the coaches there. I think it’s just one of those things like I have no choice. Wherever I’m going to go, I’m going to fit in because I know I will. I’ve done it every time in my life. I like to be around people, enjoy people, make people’s day better and it seems like they have that going in their program already. They’ve completely changed the culture the last couple of years, and it seems like a great program.”

Collins said he could see himself playing next to Browns’ DE Myles Garrett.

“Yeah, that quarterback’s probably in trouble,’’ Collins said.“Yeah, so he’s a bigger dude too. He’s a little bit bigger than me and he moves well, bends around the corner. We’re honestly in two different positions but [he has a] great motor, great knowledge of the game, phenomenal athlete. He’s just got God-given abilities that you can’t argue with God, so that’s what puts him above a lot of people, plus his work ethic.’’

Tulsa LB Zaven Collins said he’s been in contact with Browns during his pre-draft process and “admires” the organization. (Nate Ulrich)

Steelers

An NFL executive who spoke to Mike Sando of The Athletic questioned the Steelers’ offseason decisions to commit to “one final ride” with QB Ben Roethlisberger.

“They’re trying to just bring a similar team back and be a little bit better,” the executive said. “Maybe they get better in the draft or whatever, but can Ben (Roethlisberger) still throw? They’re ruining their cap for next year for one final ride with Ben, as if they owe it to him — and maybe they do. I just think it’s futile.”