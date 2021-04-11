AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Mike Sando of The Athletic expects the Bengals to decline C Billy Price‘s fifth-year option in the coming weeks for $10,413,000 for the 2022 season.
Browns
- Mike Sando of The Athletic writes that while the Browns may have long-term doubts about committing to QB Baker Mayfield financially, they are likely to pick up his fifth-year option as his price tag will still be lower than the market value for a starting quarterback.
- Sando points out that this will give the Browns more time to evaluate Mayfield and decide whether or not he is worthy of a contract extension. Mayfield would make $18,858,000 under the fifth-year option in 2022.
- According to Sando, the Browns will likely pick up the fifth-year option for CB Denzel Ward as well, given that the price will be reasonable and Ward has played well for Cleveland since being drafted fourth overall. Ward’s tag will run the Browns $13,294,000 next year.
Steelers
- Mike Sando of The Athletic expects the Steelers to pick up S Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s fifth-year option in the coming weeks worth $10,612,000 for the 2022 season. Sando notes that Fitzpatrick is one of just two players from the draft class to earn multiple Pro Bowl honors.
- When it comes to S Terrell Edmunds, Sando expects Pittsburgh to decline his option worth $6,753,000 in 2022.
