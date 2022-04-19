AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes there are a number of potential fits for the Bengals to fill their hole at backup three-technique defensive tackle. The dream scenario might be Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt falling to their pick at No. 31.
- Dehner also thinks Houston DL Logan Hall could be compelling in the late first round. Other fits include Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal sometime on Day 2 or Tennessee DT Matthew Butler/UCF DL Kalia Davis on Day 3.
- Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson had a top 30 visit with the Bengals this week. (Justin Melo)
- The Bengals had a workout with Ball State QB Drew Plitt. (Aaron Wilson)
- Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey had a top 30 visit with the Bengals. (Josh Norris)
- The Bengals had a top 30 visit with Oklahoma State LB Devin Harper. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson says no trade is imminent or developing at this time for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. The Panthers and Seahawks are still evaluating their options, including in the first round of the draft.
- Wilson adds Mayfield definitely has interest, including from teams that would pursue him in 2023 when his contract expires. Sources tell him the situation is as much about timing, as the quarterback market is pretty fluid right now.
- As expected, Mayfield was not in attendance for the start of Browns OTAs on Tuesday.
- Browns CB Denzel Ward‘s five-year, $100.5 million deal includes a $20 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.035 million, $4.041 million, $15.324 million, $13.476 million, $16.9 million and $17.4 million. (Pro Football Talk)
- His 2022 and 2023 base salaries are guaranteed and $1.024 of his 2024 base is guaranteed at signing. The rest is guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year. His 2025 base salary is guaranteed for injury and $12.45 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year.
- There is an $18.4 million option bonus in 2023 that is fully guaranteed, plus $2.5 million roster bonuses in 2026 and 2027 due on the third day of their respective league years. He also has up to $600,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses.
- The Browns had a top 30 visit with Oklahoma State LB Devin Harper. (Wilson)
Steelers
- If the Steelers pass on a quarterback in round one, the Athletic’s Dane Brugler mentions Georgia DT Jordan Davis, Washington CB Trent McDuffie, and Michigan DB Daxton Hill as some interesting options for Pittsburgh at No. 20.
- Both Mark Kaboly and Ed Bouchette would lean towards Devonte Wyatt being the Steelers target over Davis.
- As for receiver, Brugler mentions Kentucky’s WanDale Robinson, Memphis’ Calvin Austin III and Boise State’s Khalil Shakir as some mid-round slot receiver types to watch for the Steelers.
- Pittsburgh could still use offensive line help and Brugler lists Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere, Washington State’s Abraham Lucas and Penn State’s Rasheed Walker as mid-round options.
- The Steelers announced they have named Richmond RB coach David Corley as their assistant QB coach.
- Corley has been a part of the NFL’s minority fellowship coaching program in four other years (Steelers 2010, Panthers 2013 and 2021, Texans 2019).
