AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is expected to miss OTA’s and plans to report for mandatory workouts. He is currently training on his own and spending time with his family.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that OLB Joseph Ossai had another procedure done and has a couple more weeks of recovery ahead: "He's certainly on track to be able to play in training camp and be able to do some good things for us." (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Browns rookie WR David Bell has shown confidence as he transitions to the NFL after being selected in the third round by Cleveland. He is already hoping to be a starter for the team in Week 1.

“To have the coach’s trust, I know I’m going to have to continue to build that out here making plays, how I walk through the facility and how I treat people,” Bell said, via Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal. “I don’t wish I went a little bit higher [in the draft]. God put me in this perfect situation to come to the Browns. Be in a phenomenal offense. Got a great run game, a great passing game, and arguably the best quarterback in the league right now. So I’m just really looking forward to the opportunity to get out there, and hopefully, I have that chance to start at Week 1.”

Bell also spoke about his skillset, including the knocks on his speed and his ability to go up and make big catches.

“I take huge pride in just being able to make those contested catches and the awkward catches, too, that most receivers won’t be able to make,” Bell said. “I don’t really think it will be an issue for me. I’ve never been the fastest going back to high school and college, but I really take a lot of real hard looks into my craft. I like to be really technical on how I can beat defensive backs, and that’s one thing I take pride in. Knowing that I’m not the fastest, I have to find different ways to win.”

Klutch Sports Group has signed Browns DE Myles Garrett as their newest client, according to their Twitter page.

Steelers

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown tweeted that he would like to retire with Pittsburgh, later clarifying that he wouldn’t necessarily like to play for the team again.