AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett

Bengals

Bengals S Daxton Hill didn’t play a lot as a rookie even though he was drafted in the first round because starting safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell were so entrenched. Both are gone now, however, which means the Bengals are counting on Hill to be ready to step up.

“He’s well aware of the gravity of his situation right now, which is the same gravity for any guy coming into a starting position,” Bengals S Nick Scott said via the Athletic’s Jay Morrison. “It was the same position I was in last season. He’s got a great head on his shoulders … and the support in the locker room and the coaches’ trust and all of that. Nobody is doing anything by themselves. He can lean on anybody he wants to in this locker room.”

Cincinnati signed Scott in free agency to take over the other starting spot and he easily has the most experience of any player in the safety room. However, it’s his first year in DC Lou Anarumo‘s scheme, which is on the complex side even for NFL systems. That’s presented some challenges.

“It can be a little bit of a challenge because I can’t necessarily yet tell these guys, ‘Hey, here’s the call. Here’s why we want to do this. Here’s the best way to do it.’ Yada yada yada,” Scott said. “I have versions of certain calls and everything like that, but I’m really trying to learn the makeup of the defense as much as they are. So yeah, you wish you could have a little more of that leadership ability, but I’ve got great coaches who are gonna be able to fill that void for now, and I can just talk from my experience in other defenses having played in the league for a little bit.”

Bengals third-round S Jordan Battle could also factor into the mix at some point this season but for now the team is taking things slow with him.

“They haven’t thrown anything at me really too fast,” he said. “We’ll get into the hard things closer to the season. Right now, everything is slow. Just learning the basics first, and then getting a little more into the scheme.”

Browns

The Browns are hosting undrafted LB Mike Scott for a workout next week, per Matt Lombardo.

Steelers

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky said he is committed to helping QB Kenny Pickett develop and be “extra eyes on the field” for him.

“I just want to come back because me and Kenny have gotten so close,” Trubisky said, via SteelersWire. “I want to help him in any way I can. Anything I can be for Kenny-a sounding board, an extra coach, extra eyes on the field. I will be there for him and he knows that.”

Trubisky added he is still hopeful the “right situations” will be presented for him but is aware of what his role is going forward.

“Still a competitor, the right situations will come if you do the right things and work hard,” Trubisky said. “I know my role and am embracing it.”