AFC Notes: Bengals, Chiefs, Ravens

Bengals

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post doesn’t expect the Bengals to use the franchise tag on S Jessie Bates for the second straight year given they used a first-round pick on a potential replacement in Daxton Hill last year.

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said during a recent interview that HC Andy Reid never brought up the idea of retirement during any of their conversations.

“I think that was total speculation,” Veach said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I would like to think that other than his wife, Tammy, I don’t think anybody talks to coach [as much] or knows coach as well as I do. And that has never come up. So, I would be shocked if he takes time away and comes up with a decision that is something other than coaching football. I think he’s enjoyed the players, the coaches, and the process his entire life. And he’d be the first to tell you that he’s extremely blessed. But, he’s got so much to still offer I think. And the way this is set up for him, I think, is really good in that we’ve been together for so long, and these seasons are so long and are so draining. But for him now to kind of be able to have that time to decompress and go spend time with his family, recharge the batteries, start working on some new concepts and ideas, and let me and my staff go to work — I think that it’s re-energized him.”

Ravens

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post expects the Ravens to use the exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson as if they do explore trade options it gives them full control over the process.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on the hiring of OC Todd Monken: “We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement. Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”