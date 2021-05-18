AFC Notes: Bengals, Colts, Steelers

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase said he thinks the field differences in the NFL compared to college will help him.

“The NFL hash marks are a lot tighter, so we have more space in the slot now. In college, we would be almost outside by the numbers, and that would make tighter space for the outside and the inside receivers. There’s much more space now,” Chase said via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “It’s going to take time to get used to, but I actually like it. It feels like the field is way wider, bigger and I think that’s actually better.”