AFC Notes: Bengals, Colts, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase said he thinks the field differences in the NFL compared to college will help him.
“The NFL hash marks are a lot tighter, so we have more space in the slot now. In college, we would be almost outside by the numbers, and that would make tighter space for the outside and the inside receivers. There’s much more space now,” Chase said via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “It’s going to take time to get used to, but I actually like it. It feels like the field is way wider, bigger and I think that’s actually better.”
Bengals HC Zac Taylor gave high praise to sixth-round RB Chris Evans during rookie mini-camp.
“Chris’s trait that is different than a lot of other running backs in the league is his ability to catch the ball and he’s a very natural route runner out of the backfield. He can split out,” Taylor said. “Today you probably saw us moving him around a little bit to get a better feel for him in person. He did a nice job. He seems like he’s smart. He understands it. He can retain information. It makes sense to him and then he went out there and made some nice catches.”
Colts
Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton is excited for the addition of QB Carson Wentz to get him the football downfield during the 2021 season.
“He has a big arm. It’s going to be money,” Hilton said via Pro Football Talk. “The return of the deep shots, it’s exciting. It’ll take a little bit, but the one throwing session we had was pretty good.”
Steelers
Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin commented on what RB Najee Harris is bringing to Pittsburgh after being selected in the first round.
“I think he is as highly conditioned as anybody out there, and that’s a great place to begin,” Tomlin said, via Adam Maya of NFL.com. “I think he’s got a nice foundation from that perspective. He’s a sharp guy, he’s a football guy. You can tell he passionate about football. He can articulate the game very well, so there’s a lot to be excited about.”
Harris is already catching on with the media in Pittsburgh after they joked with him about a great catch he made during minicamp.
“I’ve always been catching the ball, man,” Harris said. “I always do that. I always do that. Not to brag or nothing but it’s like, it wasn’t luck. I can tell you that. Since y’all was watching, I’ll do it again. Nah, I’m going to get in trouble. But it’s not something I work on. I just, I’ve been doing that since middle school. I got big hands, man.”
- According to Ian Rapoport, DE Ryan Kerrigan visited with the Bengals and the Steelers before deciding to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.
