AFC Notes: Bengals, Colts, Texans

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said CB Trae Waynes isn’t expected to play this week as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury. (Kelsey Conway)
- Taylor added he doesn’t think QB Joe Burrow will be limited this week: “I donâ€™t anticipate any issues with him.” (Dehner)
- Bengals S Jessie Bates is hopeful a contract extension will get done: “I wish it would have got done, obviously. They got Sam (Hubbard) done. I was hoping I’d be next. I’ll be the captain of the team and next year we’ll see what happens.” (Jay Morrison)
- Bates added he is motivated to prove he is worth paying: “I need to continue to show it with my play, I’ll be a little pissed off, for sure.” (Paul Dehner)
- Bates wants to keep helping the team in the meantime: “My job is to continue to be a good teammate. Continue to get the fans loud when we play at home. Next year, see what happens.” (Dehner)
Colts
- Colts HC Frank Reich said OL Braden Smith has a foot injury. (Stephen Holder)
- Colts DC Matt Eberflus said DE Ben Banogu didn’t play much on Sunday because they didn’t use the NASCAR package much. (Joel A. Erickson)
- Colts RB Nyheim Hines said he’s grateful for getting a contract extension: “I plan on giving the Colts the best year of my career and earning every penny of it.” (George Bremer)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Colts worked out OL Brandon Hitner.
Texans
- Per NFL Media’s James Palmer, Texans S Justin Reid says it’s not weird with QB Deshaun Watson in the building.
- Though he’s not playing, Watson is still working out, attending meetings and helping starting QB Tyrod Taylor as an extra set of eyes: “We get the question every day. I don’t think the answer is really ever going to change much.”
- Everyone in the building expects Watson to ultimately be traded and Watson will be the third-string quarterback and a healthy scratch until that happens. Reid calls it “the new normal.”
- Texans HC David Culley said he expects WR Anthony Miller to play this week. (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley added the team needs to clean up the penalties: “We had pre-snap penalties. We had a roughing the passer. The penalties is the one thing we have to get better at. Those things are critical” (Wilson)
