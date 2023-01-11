AFC Notes: Bengals, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Colts, as well as other teams, could be waiting until after Wildcard Weekend to request interviews with guys like Bills DC Leslie Frazier , Bengals OC Brian Callahan and Bengals DC Lou Anarumo .

, Bengals OC and Bengals DC . The Bengals brought in WR Tyshaun James for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he would speak to HC Kevin Stefanski about the state of the offense as the new year begins.

“We’re going to have a man-to-man conversation, nothing negative or anything like that,” Watson said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Just what can we do to be better offensively. My next step in taking that leadership role is really stepping up there and really taking this whole locker room under my wings. I’m looking forward to that. This year was kind of tough with being in the building, being outside the building, all the different changes, and all the unknowns.”

“The expectations should be high because we have the talent,” Watson added. “And we gotta make sure we do everything we can do consistently each and every week to try to meet those expectations.”

Watson says he has no regrets about choosing the Browns this offseason.

“I’m very happy with my choice,” Watson said. “I love being here. I love being in Cleveland. My family loves coming up here to Cleveland. I love this locker room. I love the players. I love the coaching staff. They made it a lot easier for me to transition and come in and be the person I need to be. So I’m looking forward to the improvements. I’m looking forward to what the future holds for us and I’m excited to be a Cleveland Brown and I want the best for this city. I want the best for this organization and everyone in this locker room. So like I said before, the ultimate goal is to try to get to that Super Bowl and that’s what we gotta continue to push for. We gotta hold ourselves to a higher standard. I gotta hold myself to a higher standard as a player, as a person, and as a teammate — and as a leader.”

Ravens

Jordan Schultz reports Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with “extreme swelling” and remains limited. is dealing with “extreme swelling” and remains limited.

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is also dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder and did not throw in practice on Wednesday. (Jamison Hensley)

is also dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder and did not throw in practice on Wednesday. (Jamison Hensley) The Ravens released a statement on CB Brandon Stephens , who became ill and was hospitalized in Cincinnati on Sunday morning. He was later released and is currently in good spirits.

, who became ill and was hospitalized in Cincinnati on Sunday morning. He was later released and is currently in good spirits. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on the new contract signed by LB Roquan Smith : “Roquan [Smith] has been a leader, impressing us with his attitude and desire to be a great player and teammate every day. There is certainly a standard of defense in Baltimore, and Roquan has proven that he can surpass that lofty mark.” (Hensley)

on the new contract signed by LB : “Roquan [Smith] has been a leader, impressing us with his attitude and desire to be a great player and teammate every day. There is certainly a standard of defense in Baltimore, and Roquan has proven that he can surpass that lofty mark.” (Hensley) Smith said his contract talks with the Ravens began in mid-December, adding that he felt he could’ve gotten more money in free agency but wanted to stay in Baltimore. (Jeff Zrebiec)