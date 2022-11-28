AFC Notes: Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase, Browns, Jacoby Brissett, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow continues to praise his offensive line, which he says is one of the best in the NFL.

“They’re playing as good as anybody in the league,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “Our run game has really taken off. Our protection was awesome today. I had so much time in the pocket to be able to find guys or try to find an escape route and go make plays with my legs. I am so proud of those guys for how they are playing.”

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bengals are expecting WR Ja’Marr Chase to return this week against the Chiefs as he has recovered from his hip injury.

Adam Schefter reports Bengals RB Joe Mixon "is trending in the direction" of being able to play Sunday against the Chiefs despite recently dealing with a concussion.

Browns

The assignment was clear for Browns QB Jacoby Brissett this season. He’d have a good chunk of the season to work with while starting in place of QB Deshaun Watson, and his job was to keep the team afloat until the cavalry could arrive. So far he’s done exactly that, leading an upset overtime victory against the Buccaneers to get Cleveland to 4-7.

“It’s definitely something that has been publicized, right, and everything that was going on this offseason, to be able to have Jacoby come in, be the leader that he was, meant the world to the team,” Browns G Wyatt Teller said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Obviously I wish we won every game for him, but this one meant a lot to him, because he came up under Tom Brady, so to be able to beat your football dad, that would be like me coming in, and there was a guard that played with me and then beating him. He’s meant the world to us, but he’s not dying. He’s still gonna be on the team. He’s still gonna be a leader, and he’s still gonna be here.”

For now, Brissett goes back to the bench. But he hopes he’s done enough with his time as the starter to earn another opportunity down the road.

“I’m a starting quarterback in this league — I can confidently say that,” Brissett said. “Hopefully, a team turns on the tape, and they watch and they see that. But, I mean, that’s the future, and I can’t think about that right now. I just gotta be where I’m at right now.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski revealed that CB A.J. Green is in concussion protocol. (Tony Grossi)

Ravens

The Ravens fell short against the Jaguars on Sunday, as did a 67-yard kick from K Justin Tucker, who felt that he could have made the NFL record kick.

“The fact that we got there in the first place, with the completion to Josh [Oliver] on the sideline, the fact that we had a chance and I just didn’t deliver, it’s heartbreaking to me. It’s disappointing, especially when it’s a kick that I know I have the ability to make,” Tucker said, via Pro Football Talk.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on the Jaguars’ game-winning 75-yard touchdown drive: “Generally, they completed some big passes on us, so that’s what it boils down to. When they had to, they had some chunk passes and got down the field. That’s why I say hats off to them; they did a good job.” (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely injured his ankle on Friday which resulted in him being inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. (Hensley)