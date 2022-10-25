AFC Notes: Bengals, Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals WR Tyler Boyd had seemed like an afterthought in Cincinnati’s crowding passing game at times earlier this season. The team made it a point to get him more involved in Week 7 against the Falcons, though, and he responded with a career-high 155 receiving yards, including a 60-yard touchdown on the opening drive.
“I felt that I was gonna have a big game,” Boyd said via the Athletic’s Jay Morrison. “I felt that way coming in because of how they play, how we would utilize me. So I knew once they came on and it was the looks we expected, I was expecting a game like this. But I didn’t think it was gonna go that (big).”
Browns
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes that if the Browns were willing to trade RB Kareem Hunt there’s a good chance they could find a market for him. One GM for another team told him: “Hunt would be the best back on the market, and it’s not even close. Don’t they have like four backs on their roster, anyway? That defense needs help.”
Ravens
- Ravens OLB Jason Pierre-Paul on facing his former team this week after the Buccaneers chose not to re-sign him this offseason: “I just want to show them what they don’t have.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley said the coaching staff has the final call but he expects to be ready to play on Thursday against the Buccaneers. (Jamison Hensley)
Steelers
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says it’s doubtful the Steelers get an offer enticing enough for them to trade away WR Chase Claypool, as it’s important to them to keep weapons around first-round QB Kenny Pickett.
- The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly is highly doubtful the Steelers make any change with OC Matt Canada during the season, even as the criticism of his scheme and play-calling mounts.
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on why he isn’t making any changes to the offense ahead of Week 8: “Because I don’t feel like I’m there.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Tomlin added that he has no injury updates on OLB T.J. Watt or fourth-round WR Calvin Austin other than saying it was highly unlikely they would play in Week 8. (Ray Fittipaldo)
- As for new injuries, Tomlin mentioned CB Levi Wallace is being evaluated for a shoulder injury and DB Josh Jackson has a groin injury. (Fittipaldo)
