AFC Notes: Bengals, Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd had seemed like an afterthought in Cincinnati’s crowding passing game at times earlier this season. The team made it a point to get him more involved in Week 7 against the Falcons, though, and he responded with a career-high 155 receiving yards, including a 60-yard touchdown on the opening drive.

“I felt that I was gonna have a big game,” Boyd said via the Athletic’s Jay Morrison. “I felt that way coming in because of how they play, how we would utilize me. So I knew once they came on and it was the looks we expected, I was expecting a game like this. But I didn’t think it was gonna go that (big).”