AFC Notes: Bengals, Odell Beckham, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DL B.J. Hill said he feels fortunate to be playing in Super Bowl 56 after being traded from the Giants back in August.

“I’m truly blessed to be in this spot,” Hill said, via Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media. “It was a blessing to be with the Giants. I came a long way. I knew God had a plan for me the whole time. I just had to be patient. At first, when I figured out I was going to get traded, I was down. I didn’t want to leave, because I knew this place [with the Giants] for going on four years.”

Hill, who is set to be a free agent, said he’s hopeful to continue playing for Cincinnati “for a long time.”

“It was a great trade,” he said. “It just all worked out. I’m so thankful for all of this happening. I love Cincinnati. Hopefully, I’m here for a long time.”

Browns

Odell Beckham Jr admitted that he’s disappointed by the way things ended with the Browns.

“One of the biggest regrets that I have about the way things ended is I just didn’t get — it’s like having a breakup but there really was no closure and it’s kind of just like you go, that’s just it,” Beckham said, via Pro Football Talk. “One thing I’ve always been big on in my life is closure. Because I feel like if doors are not closed, they’re always still open. Just having to leave, leave these guys that are your brothers, you have lifetime friendships with, and it just happened so abruptly. A lot of things were out of my control. By the time I woke up, the video was already posted, it just was unfortunate. Sometimes things go that way in life and you just have to roll with the punches. I just think about, here I am now and just making the most of the opportunity that I have.”

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic does not think Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is on the hot seat going into the 2022 season, though if Baltimore misses the playoffs again, that could change things.

is on the hot seat going into the 2022 season, though if Baltimore misses the playoffs again, that could change things. Zrebiec clarifies that it looks like new Ravens team president Sashi Brown will be involved more in the business side of things and not have much of a hand in football operations.

will be involved more in the business side of things and not have much of a hand in football operations. Zrebiec has heard the Ravens may have added a year to the contract of OC Greg Roman ’s deal, even if it was a team option for 2023. They tried to do the same with DC Don Martindale , yet he declined the offer.

’s deal, even if it was a team option for 2023. They tried to do the same with DC , yet he declined the offer. When it comes to the offseason, Zrebiec notes the Ravens need two offensive linemen and maybe another tight end, but should use the remaining resources they have filling holes on the defense at every position.