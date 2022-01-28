AFC Notes: Bengals, Patriots, Steelers

Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals listed DE Cameron Sample and WR Stanley Morgan as doubtful and DT Josh Tupou questionable for the AFC Championship game.

Patriots

Patriots S Devin McCourty is still in great shape and is hoping to return to the Patriots in 2022.

“Going over all of the tests and all the things that we do during the season with our sports performance guy Johan, I haven’t had a dropoff in athletic ability and the physical traits to play the game,” McCourty said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “So it all really comes down to mentally and being ready and being able to tap back in and go through a full season. I think those are the things you have to think about.”

Mark Daniels reports that Patriots S Devin McCourty had a minor procedure on his right thumb and still plans to play next season.

Steelers

Steelers owner Art Rooney II on what role he will play when it comes to finding the team’s next quarterback: “Well, I’m not a scout. I don’t pretend to be, but certainly, I’ll pay attention like I do every year to the draft and free agency and be involved in all of our discussions with the coaches and the scouts and Kevin and Coach (Tomlin).” (Bob Labriola)

Rooney wants the team to do a better job on both run offense and run defense in 2022: “At times we couldn’t stop the run to be successful. Those are things we need to get right. I do think we have core players on both sides of the ball to build around.” (Dulac)

When it comes to HC Mike Tomlin calling the defensive plays, Rooney said that Tomlin is capable of handling things: “Coach Tomlin inserts himself where he needs to. He and coordinators have to work out the best way for plays to be called … As we change defensive coordinators now, there may be some changes in how coach Tomlin handles that.” (Brooke Pryor)

