AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, J.K. Dobbins

Bengals

Bengals RB Trayveon Williams said his ankle is sprained and is just day-to-day. (Jay Morrison)

J.K. Dobbins

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins has been absent from practice while on the PUP list, which has led to some questions about whether it’s due to a potential injury or discontent with his current contract situation.

New Ravens RB Melvin Gordon says Dobbins is “sitting out” at least in part because of his contract.

“I didn’t even know he’s sitting out, but J.K. is sitting out. They’re not even making a big headline out of it, unless you’re in Indy, I guess. And they got other players sitting out. I didn’t even know J.K. was sitting out until I came here,” Gordon said via Kyle Goon of The Baltimore Banner.

Ravens

said he’s in regular communication with Dobbins and will be excited to get him back: “We’d love to have him out there.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Ravens CB Rock Ya-Sin avoided structural damage to his knee after going down in camp the other day. The team expects him back. (Ian Rapoport)