AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals RB Trayveon Williams said he’s stayed at the team’s facility this offseason and wants to “take a leadership approach” going forward.
“I’m trying to change my mindset and preparation for all the little things. That’s why I’m staying here and isolating myself, locked away just grinding and working,” said Williams, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “I want to take a leadership approach. I want to be a leader for this team. To be very much respected. Not just on this team, but in the league. And not just by my peers and not just by my brothers on this team, but the coaching staff and the coaches around the league. That’s the type of approach I’m taking and doing all the proper things to make that happen. I feel like I’m primed for that role.”
Williams expects a “bigger role” next season now that he’s the primary backup for Joe Mixon.
“In years past, it’s kind of been scratching and clawing just to stay on the team. Now there’s a bigger opportunity with a little opening in the running back room. A bigger role. A bigger adjustment. I think I’m ready to make that adjustment,” said Williams.
Bengals RB coach Justin Hill said Williams is preparing as if he’s going to be a starter and he was able to earn a role ahead of RB Chris Evans.
“He’s reliable. He’s unselfish. He prepares week in and week out like he’s going to be the starter. That’s why he’s still here,” Hill said. “He’s got the confidence of everybody on the staff. We know what he’s going to do when he gets his opportunity. It’s just a matter of having those opportunities … He got on the field (in front of Chris Evans) only because of how well he played. It had nothing to do with Chris.”
Ravens
- According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, execs from other teams said Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could “certainly be dealt — if another team were to actually acknowledge his existence.”
- La Canfora adds Ravens LB Patrick Queen is “prime trade fodder” now that LB Roquan Smith is under contract with a record deal.
- La Canfora makes the case for the Ravens trading down for more picks, given that they currently have just five and could look to target a cornerback in the middle rounds of the draft.
- La Canfora mentions that the Ravens are among the teams who “love” Maryland CB Deonte Banks.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid mentions the two receivers he’s heard the Ravens have shown the most interest in are TCU’s Quentin Johnston and USC’s Jordan Addison.
- As far as drafting a quarterback, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley thinks that’s more likely to happen on Day 3.
Steelers
- According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers were “heavily in the mix” for OLB Bud Dupree, but the edge rusher preferred a one-year deal instead of a two-year offer.
- Fowler points out that Pittsburgh prefers to offer two-year contracts on more substantial contracts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!