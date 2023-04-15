AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals RB Trayveon Williams said he’s stayed at the team’s facility this offseason and wants to “take a leadership approach” going forward.

“I’m trying to change my mindset and preparation for all the little things. That’s why I’m staying here and isolating myself, locked away just grinding and working,” said Williams, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “I want to take a leadership approach. I want to be a leader for this team. To be very much respected. Not just on this team, but in the league. And not just by my peers and not just by my brothers on this team, but the coaching staff and the coaches around the league. That’s the type of approach I’m taking and doing all the proper things to make that happen. I feel like I’m primed for that role.”

Williams expects a “bigger role” next season now that he’s the primary backup for Joe Mixon.

“In years past, it’s kind of been scratching and clawing just to stay on the team. Now there’s a bigger opportunity with a little opening in the running back room. A bigger role. A bigger adjustment. I think I’m ready to make that adjustment,” said Williams.

Bengals RB coach Justin Hill said Williams is preparing as if he’s going to be a starter and he was able to earn a role ahead of RB Chris Evans.

“He’s reliable. He’s unselfish. He prepares week in and week out like he’s going to be the starter. That’s why he’s still here,” Hill said. “He’s got the confidence of everybody on the staff. We know what he’s going to do when he gets his opportunity. It’s just a matter of having those opportunities … He got on the field (in front of Chris Evans) only because of how well he played. It had nothing to do with Chris.”

Ravens

Steelers

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers were “heavily in the mix” for OLB Bud Dupree , but the edge rusher preferred a one-year deal instead of a two-year offer.

, but the edge rusher preferred a one-year deal instead of a two-year offer. Fowler points out that Pittsburgh prefers to offer two-year contracts on more substantial contracts.