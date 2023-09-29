AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow spoke about how his chemistry with WR Ja’Marr Chase had a big impact on their win over the Rams on Monday night.

“Coming into this game, I was going to feed my guy,” Burrow said, via the team website. “He was due for one. I knew he was going to have a big game. Just the way he was talking all week, he was excited to play this one. He showed up big for us. He showed why he’s one of the best.”

“All I can do is make him look good,” Chase commented. “That’s the best I can do, make him look good. He helps me look good. We make each other look good. Just being there for him. That’s all I can do is be there for him.”

Ravens

Earlier in the week, the Ravens signed veteran LB Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh later told reporters that he’s been a fan of Van Noy for a while now.

“I always have liked Kyle Van Noy as a player. You go back to the [New England] Patriots-Ravens games – him being out there, playing the way he played in that style and that manner. He’s just a ferocious player – smart player, tough player. I know he’s in shape, and he’s ready to go. If needed, he’ll be out there helping us,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com.

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett loves what WR Calvin Austin brings to the table.

“Yeah, love Cal,” Pickett said, via Steelers Wire. “He shows up every day and works really hard. He’s so talented. If we can put him in those positions to be successful and get him downfield, he’s going to do that consistently. So, it’s something that we can continue to work on.”