AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DT Larry Ogunjobi needs surgery on his injured foot. (Ben Baby)

said DT needs surgery on his injured foot. (Ben Baby) Taylor added DE Trey Hendrickson remains in concussion protocol, but he is progressing. (Baby)

remains in concussion protocol, but he is progressing. (Baby) The Bengals declared $5,292,742 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said the offense has to take the next step in the passing game.

“Be consistent. Be consistent,” Jackson said, via Ravens Wire. “I feel like we have our moments where you could see splashes with the passing offense, and then there are moments where you don’t see anything at all. It’s like, we were just throwing the ball out [of] the park this last week, but now it just stopped. We’ve just got to be more consistent, and with what we’re doing in the pass game, I feel, we’ll be shooting for the stars.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he stands behind OC Matt Canada : “I’m optimistic about Matt and what he’s capable of doing. I acknowledge we took a step back. There are obvious tangible reasons why that occurred.” (Brooke Pryor)

said he stands behind OC : “I’m optimistic about Matt and what he’s capable of doing. I acknowledge we took a step back. There are obvious tangible reasons why that occurred.” (Brooke Pryor) Tomlin mentioned he won’t change things just to change things. (Mark Kaboly)

Tomlin added Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins will be allowed to compete for the starting quarterback job: “They’ll be given an opportunity to establish themselves. There’s going to be competition. There always is. They’ll write that story… Both guys have positioned themselves to fight that fight.” (Aditi Kinkhabwala)

and will be allowed to compete for the starting quarterback job: “They’ll be given an opportunity to establish themselves. There’s going to be competition. There always is. They’ll write that story… Both guys have positioned themselves to fight that fight.” (Aditi Kinkhabwala) On potentially adding another quarterback, Tomlin said “all options are on the table.” (Pryor)

Tomlin specifically said he wants a mobile quarterback in the future: “Man, quarterback mobility is valued.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Tomlin seemed to indicate DC Keith Butler would not return next year. His contract is up and Butler is mulling retirement: “Buts has had conversations about this potentially being his last year. We haven’t had an opportunity to sit down, haven’t had a detailed conversation in that regard.” (Pryor)

would not return next year. His contract is up and Butler is mulling retirement: “Buts has had conversations about this potentially being his last year. We haven’t had an opportunity to sit down, haven’t had a detailed conversation in that regard.” (Pryor) Tomlin said OL J.C. Hassenauer and OL Kendrick Green will both compete at center: “I believe J.C. gave us the best opportunity to win in the latter part of the season. I believe KG has position flexibility.” (Pryor)

and OL will both compete at center: “I believe J.C. gave us the best opportunity to win in the latter part of the season. I believe KG has position flexibility.” (Pryor) Tomlin didn’t want to say much about GM Kevin Colbert potentially retiring: “He and I have had discussions about it. I’ll leave it to Kevin to address it.” (Pryor)

potentially retiring: “He and I have had discussions about it. I’ll leave it to Kevin to address it.” (Pryor) The Steelers can save cap space on QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s contract by waiting until June 1 to officially process his retirement, lowering the cap hit from $10.34 million to $3.705 million and deferring $7.75 million to next season. (Jason Fitzgerald)