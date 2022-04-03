AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer has a workout upcoming with the Bengals. (Justin M)

has a workout upcoming with the Bengals. (Justin M) SMU TE Grant Calcaterra says one of the teams he’s heard the most consistently from during the pre-draft process is the Bengals. (Justin Melo)

Ravens

Years ago, the Ravens faced a dilemma with a home-grown quarterback in need of a contract extension. After Joe Flacco went on one of the most impressive hot streaks in postseason history to win a Super Bowl, Baltimore had little choice but to hand over a large extension. The Ravens never reached that level of success again and Flacco’s contract became an albatross.

Quarterback salaries have grown even higher now and the Ravens once again have a quarterback coming up on the time for a new deal. But Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti says they’re not worried about an extension for Lamar Jackson impacting their ability to build a contending team around him.

“I don’t really look at Lamar becoming more expensive because of the route that he’s chosen to go. Though the numbers don’t bear out my theory, I just don’t view that as a negative,” he said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “…You’re constantly in the rebuilding mode, so I don’t look at it so much up and down, because we’re always rebuilding. We lose so many people and Eric can structure contracts any way he wants. … I don’t think that you guys can look back on Joe becoming the highest-paid quarterback and go, ‘Oh, that’s when their roster fell apart.’ That’s the implication that when Lamar gets the money, you can’t afford all of these people. And yet, I don’t think we have this memory of Joe becoming the highest-paid guy and then our roster fell apart. I don’t really remember that.”

Per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are no official details on new Rams LB Bobby Wagner ‘s contract yet. But several sources have said the deal pays out $6.5 million in the first year. Another said it’s $17 million over two years with some small guarantees in the second year.

‘s contract yet. But several sources have said the deal pays out $6.5 million in the first year. Another said it’s $17 million over two years with some small guarantees in the second year. Florio adds the Ravens reportedly offered $18 million over two years but it’s not clear how that deal was structured.

Wagner was initially seeking one year and $11 million when released by the Seahawks, per Florio.

Steelers

The Packers have an extra first-round pick from the Davante Adams trade, which Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk notes could be traded to the Steelers for WR Chase Claypool.