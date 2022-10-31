AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd said he and WR Tee Higgins don’t need to do anything extra or different to replace WR Ja’Marr Chase while he’s out the next few weeks.

“Do you?” he said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “No. We got a nice receiving corps. We got guys that are going to step up and continue to make plays like we been doing.”

Boyd added he’s been in this place before when he became the team’s top wideout following injuries to A.J. Green and the lesson he learned was to just be who you are.

“We don’t have to go out there and me and Tee go for 200 yards to win the game. Go out there play by play, the coaches putting us in the position to win and we are going to go out there and win,” Boyd said.

Dehner notes that while Chase might still take the full six weeks to recover, the Bengals felt the chance of him returning sooner was worth not putting him on injured reserve, which would have knocked him out four games no matter what.

Ravens

from the Buccaneers last season, so they could be interested if Jones is on the outs with the Chiefs. Ravens HC John Harbaugh said both OLBs Tyus Bowser and second-rounder David Ojabo will be activated this week, with Bowser possibly being available for Week 9. (Zrebiec)

said both OLBs and second-rounder will be activated this week, with Bowser possibly being available for Week 9. (Zrebiec) Ravens TE Mark Andrews is dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries, and also avoided a major knee injury on Sunday according to Harbaugh. (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers



Steelers DL Cameron Heyward wants all of the players on defense to be held accountable after a big loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

“Either you learn and are accountable or you’re not going to play,” Heyward said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “We’re going into Week Eight, and we’ve all been given chances to see that. If you can’t do it, you won’t play. That goes for everybody. I’m not singling one guy out. We’ve all got to be accountable. Myself included. As a leader, I’ve got to take most of the blame. It’s easy to point [fingers]. It’s better to look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I’ve got to get better.’ So, I’m going to use this time to truly do that.”