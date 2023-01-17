AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

After losing his starting job to a fourth-round rookie, Bengals OL Jackson Carman had an opportunity when LT Jonah Williams went down with a dislocated kneecap in the wildcard round. Carman replaced him at left tackle and has an opportunity in front of him for however long Cincinnati’s playoff run lasts.

“(Carman) has been working at tackle over the course of the season. Frank does a good job of repping all of those guys trying to get them all ready,” Bengals HC Zac Taylor said via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “You can never predict which side you’re going to be on and that’s just part of life being a backup offensive lineman. And so he’s done a good job of embracing that and being ready for his opportunity.

“I thought he did a nice job. Especially being thrust into there. He’s got to practice both sides during the week. He’s practiced a lot of guard this year as well. So I thought given the opportunity he had against a tough defensive line, I thought he handled it really well.”

Ravens

Ravens veteran DL Calais Campbell doesn’t believe the team would be making the right decision by moving on from QB Lamar Jackson.

“You can’t let a guy like him go,” Campbell said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “I know it’s football, and there’s always some new exciting toy, a new exciting kid that has potential to go out there and be great. But this is a for-sure, a known. You know Lamar Jackson is an incredible player. I think it’s in the best interests of the Ravens’ organization to give him a long-term contract, make him our guy.”

Steelers

According to the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, the Steelers have put decisions about the coaching staff and exit meetings with players on hold while HC Mike Tomlin attends to a personal matter.

attends to a personal matter. Those meetings will begin this week and historically staffing changes have followed, per Kaboly. That’s relevant for the status of OC Matt Canada, who is still coming in to work at the facility.