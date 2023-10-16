AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Damien Harris, Robert Saleh, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB Damien Harris suffered a neck injury on Sunday and was taken off the field on an ambulance giving a thumbs up, he was later reported to have movement in his extremities according to HC Sean McDermott.

“It’s my understanding he has full movement,” McDermott said, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh was happy with the way his defense performed against the Eagles and their star QB Jalen Hurts.

“Our defense, per the usual, outstanding,” Saleh said, via Pro Football Talk. “Through these first six weeks, we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven’t gotten all the wins, but we’ve embarrassed all of them. Just really, really proud of the defense and its resolve. I thought Brick and his staff had an excellent game plan, down three corners, four of our six corners. I thought our d-line was good in terms of keeping him in the pocket — he’s a handful, Hurts, their o-line, their receivers, but our guys battled all the way through.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on why the Patriots signed Malik Cunningham to the active roster: “He’s been a good player to work with. He’s made a lot of improvement. We’ll see where it goes.” (Zack Cox)