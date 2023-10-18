AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel answered reporter questions about when CB Jalen Ramsey will return to the field.

“You know, I think he’s doing great, guys, and I guess you’ll have to tune in weekly on Wednesdays to see whenever things take a next step,” McDaniel said. “Weekly. So when is that? It’s on a Wednesday. But what Wednesday it’ll be, again, I’m not just being annoying with timelines, I’m trying to be real with – I think it’s getting ahead of yourself especially in situations like this to all of a sudden jump ahead a couple of months, a couple weeks, whatever the timeline is, but when he’s ready to go, he’ll be a loud voice in my ear.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked about QB Aaron Rodgers, who was seen throwing passes ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Eagles.

“I’m one of those guys searching, like, ‘Is he supposed to do this?’ “ Saleh said on Good Morning Football. “I’ve coached Richard Sherman, who was coming off his Achilles. I’ve got friends who have had Achilles injuries, and what he’s doing, according to them, is absolutely ridiculous. For him to be walking already, I wouldn’t put anything past him. He is a big believer in manifestation; you are who you think you are, and you become what you think about. He is willing to return faster than what you’re supposed to be. I think he’s fueled by doubt — I don’t think, I know — he’s fueled by doubt. The more you doubt him, the more fuel he has. He’s on a mission. There’s one thing I’ve learned about him, in my very short time with him, is that when he’s got something on his mind and he wants to prove something, he’s going to prove it. So, a lot of people can doubt him, but I’m not doubting him. We’re leaving the door open for him but it’s amazing to see how hard he’s been working and the intent at which he’s been doing it.”

"Your guess is as good as mine," Saleh said when asked about Rodgers return. "Like I said, we're leaving that door open for him. Everything says he shouldn't be able to do this. Any medical professional, anyone who's been through an Achilles injury, they're all saying there's no way. But don't tell him that. Like I said, the more you doubt him and the more you doubt whether or not he's able to do it, I think it just fuels him. I mean, if I was going to bet — even though gambling is illegal for employees — I would bet on him, not against him." 

Rodgers said he's resumed some throwing sessions since tearing his Achilles and the next marker for his recovery will be to jog. "We're kind of way ahead in just even saying that," Rodgers said, via ProFootballTalk. "They're just markers. You saw me walk without crutches and throw on the field. Another marker's gonna be jogging. And then another marker's gonna be going through a pregame workout, probably, and get on a practice field. All of these are gonna take time. There are critical markers I have to hit."

Patriots

Patriots WR Matthew Slater was asked if he still feels good about returning for the 2023 season, which is his 16th in the league. "Absolutely," Slater said, via NESN.com. "Look, you never take for granted an opportunity to play the game you love, especially when you're my age. Obviously, not what I envisioned when I came back — for us to be in this position. But I have no regrets at all and I'm still thankful to be a part of this group, thankful to be working with these guys, and hoping we can turn this thing around and finish on a high note."

Henry McKenna reports that the Patriots have had no contract discussions with LB Josh Uche, who is set to become a free agent in 2024.

Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi on ESPN's Get Up on if HC Bill Belichick's run in New England is ending: "I think Bill Belichick is considering it. … I have always known Bill to only coach for meaningful wins … division championships, playoff wins, Super Bowls. … The meaningful wins are now all for him."

According to Phil Perry, Patriots OC Bill O’Brien says that Malik Cunningham ‘s role is currently week to week as the team continues to give reps to all their quarterbacks.

O'Brien says that he expects QB Mac Jones to start on Sunday. (Mike Giardi)