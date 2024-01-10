AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Joe Douglas, Mike McDaniel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says the team must look forward and put their Week 18 loss to the Bills in the rearview mirror as the playoffs are technically a whole new season.

“We lost a game that we think we’re capable of winning,” McDaniel, via USA Today. “Hats off to the Buffalo Bills for coming in here and winning the game. It’s a new season, as hard as it is, that’s part of the reason why you have so much joy in the game. We don’t have time to sulk.”

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas is feeling pressure to win now that he’s built a record of 20-47 during his four years as general manager.

“We need to win,” Douglas said, via JetsWire. “My record is not good enough and I know that and everything we do moving forward is to win and that is it, that is all that matters.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick was mum about his future with the team and said that any decisions made will be made over the coming weeks.

“I’m under contract. I’m going to do what I always do,” Belichick said, via PFT. “As far as any decisions or direction for next year, way too early for that. It might be a series of meetings. I don’t know. We’ll handle that internally.”

Belichick was open to giving up personnel control if that was deemed best for the team.

“I’m for whatever we collectively decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” Belichick said. “I’m here to work to help our team every day. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Belichick refused to answer whether he would be interested in coaching another team: “I’m not going to get into hypothetical situations,” per Mark Daniels.