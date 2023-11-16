AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said senior offensive assistant Mike Shula “will be around the quarterbacks a little bit more” with Joe Brady now promoted to offensive coordinator. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Bills QB Josh Allen on the firing of Ken Dorsey: "I love Dorsey. As a human being, he's one of the good ones. Sad to see him go. The fact is, if we played better as a team, we probably don't have to make a move like that." (Joe Buscaglia)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said the team may change a few things up schematically offensively but added that OC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Zach Wilson won’t be replaced.

“Nothing with the quarterback, nothing with the play caller, we are looking at things with regards to, schematically, things we can do differently, trying to find ways to feature more of the things our guys are comfortable with,” Saleh said, via PFT. “As far as meetings go, meeting structure, practice habits, practice plans, we’re looking at everything. As far as personnel changes, we’re looking at some personnel changes, which I’m going to keep here with me, but we’re looking across the board to see if we can find a way to generate some offense.”

Saleh said the team cut RB Michael Carter because they wanted to give fifth-round RB Israel Abanikanda an opportunity and felt it was unfair for Carter to sit and "rot on the bench". (Zack Rosenblatt)

Saleh on how Carter's situation is different from DE Carl Lawson, who also has had a majorly reduced role: "You're right, that is something you could discuss." (Connor Hughes)

, who also has had a majorly reduced role: “You’re right, that is something you could discuss.” (Connor Hughes) He added they felt like they’d need the depth at defensive end more than running back.

Patriots

When appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL QB turned analyst Dan Orlovsky said he had heard speculation that Patriots HC Bill Belichick and the Patriots will part ways at the end of the season.

“I have heard that’s going to be the case, and it’s kind of, who knows the likelihood of it? But I’ve heard that’s going to happen. And I’ve heard the location is kind of already determined, as well,” Orlovsky said. “I’m not giving [names] — I just have heard that. …It’s people who know what they’re talking about.”

According to PFT’s Mike Florio, there are rumors going around in league circles the Patriots would like to trade Belichick after the conclusion of the season as opposed to firing him and getting nothing back, with teams such as the Chargers and Commanders being the most likely suitors for the future HOF head coach.

Florio says the Buccaneers and Panthers are potential options too if they choose to move on from their respective coaches at the end of the year.

He notes a deal like that would be set up quietly and executed after another team has fired their head coach and interviewed candidates to comply with the Rooney Rule.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports the Patriots locker room is 80-20 out on QB Mac Jones , with another source saying most of the players are done with him as the starter.

, with another source saying most of the players are done with him as the starter. However, Jones appeared to take the first-team reps in practice this week while New England is on its bye. (Mark Daniels)

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson returned to practice after not traveling with the team to Germany. (Mike Reiss)