AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Mike McDaniel, Quincy Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he isn’t concerned about the team bouncing back following the loss to the Ravens and believes the leaders in the locker room will hold everyone accountable.

“I’m firmly confident that guys are going to approach it the way I would hope,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “This has kind of become our standard which is run from nothing. Own it. If you’re trying to do anything worthwhile, you have to assess, ‘Well it this hard?’ It is hard. That probably means this is your opportunity to separate yourself as a team and handle this in ways other teams wouldn’t. Not splintering, staying together which, I think with leaders the captains, the leadership council on this team, we don’t have anything to worry about. We need to recalibrate, get back together and press forward together. That’s the only way that outcomes like this don’t exist is when people really depending on each other and trusting each other and putting their focus and their mind in the appropriate direction, which is what I see all of our guys do time and time again. Expect nothing else.”

McDaniel said CB Xavien Howard‘s foot does “not look like it will require surgery. It’s a week-to-week measure. We will have to see how he responds. Feet at that position are tricky. Each person is different.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets LB Quincy Williams spoke about the team’s goals to end the season, including ending a 15-game losing streak against the Patriots in Week 18.

“The motivation and the vibes around the locker room is going 1-0 this week,” Williams said, via The Associated Press. “This week, it’s special because it’s a big game, because we play the Patriots. I think the goal is breaking the losing streak, honestly. So with it being the last game, most people (usually) already have their minds set on like their vacation and stuff. It’s not that way in the locker room. So I’m actually excited about that.”

“I mean, it’s not something that’s like verbally talked about,” Williams added on the losing streak. “But I can say it might be some side-type conversations, but it’s in the back of everyone heads, for sure, just because of the rivalry of the team, really.”

“We’ve been on a roller coaster this whole season, but there’s still like silver linings that we see through our practice and throughout the week and things like that,” Williams concluded. “And then there’s looking forward to next season and knowing that going into this offseason, we have a smaller list of things that we have to work on to be that Super Bowl-type team or be that playoff-type team. So I say this year was like a year of progress. It’s going in the right direction. And that’s also what I would say to anyone who asked me or any fans who are like, ‘What can you say about the season?’ Like, bro, just hold on, bro. We’re getting close, really.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick told reporters that is a reason why he doesn’t entertain questions about his future with the team.

“Whatever success I have had, I’ve tried to go about my job the same way every week — win, lose, good years, bad years, whatever they are,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss. “Each week, get ready to go for that week, do the best you can to help your team win, and after that game move on to the next one. And at the end of the season, that’s the end of the season. But on a week-to-week basis, I don’t want to spend time, or get caught up in what happened five years ago, or what’s going to happen two years from now, and a bunch of other random stuff. Just working on the Jets. I’m committed to the team that I’m coaching right now, the players that are here. They deserve my best every day and that’s what I’m going to give them.”