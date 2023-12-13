AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Mike McDaniel, Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins S Jevon Holland revealed that he has two sprained MCLs and is still hoping to play in Week 15. (Adam Beasley)

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel gave further injury updates, saying that S DeShon Elliott is in concussion protocol and that G Robert Hunt has a better chance of playing this week than LT Terron Armstead: "Rob is more week to week. I would be pleasantly surprised if Rob is available for the Jets." (Barry Jackson)

McDaniel said it is too early to decide on if WR Tyreek Hill will play this week before adding that the team will evaluate him throughout the week first. (Beasley)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked if QB Zach Wilson is now figuring into the team’s plans next season and told reporters that he only wants Wilson to focus on the remaining games this season.

“Anything can happen, especially in this sport, it’s like a New York minute right? It swings from one pendulum to the next,” Saleh said, via JetsWire.com. “He just needs to focus on week to week, just putting his best foot forward and just being the best version of him he can be…We just got to take it one day at a time.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets worked out three players, including G Ben Brown , OT Christian DiLauro , and OT Obinna Eze .

Of this group, New York signed Eze to their practice squad. (Wilson)

Patriots

Mike Reiss reports the Patriots hosted QB E.J. Perry , WR Kendall Hinton , and WR C.J. Saunders for workouts.

When appearing on NBC Sports Boston, Tom Curran reports a "decision was made" within the Patriots' front office back in Week 10 that they would allow the season to play out under HC Bill Belichick before allowing him to part ways with the organization.

before allowing him to part ways with the organization. Curran points out that New England would never fire Belichick during the season.

Curran doesn’t think Belichick’s contract for the 2024 season would impede them from making a change.