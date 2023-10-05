AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Tua Tagovailoa, Nathaniel Hackett, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Part of the impact Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel has had on QB Tua Tagovailoa has been empowering him to be himself and work to his strengths, not just on the field but off it as well. Tagovailoa said he’s felt like he can lean much more into his natural leadership style under McDaniel as opposed to what was asked of him before under previous HC Brian Flores.

“I definitely have become more vocal,” Tagovailoa said via the team website. “I think when I came into the league during Covid, it was a little hard for me to find myself leading the way I wanted to lead because of the hierarchy with how I was told I should have led. It just wasn’t the way I felt comfortable with and so I didn’t lead in that sense; I continued to lead the way I felt was necessary in being the true character to myself.

“And so having Mike (McDaniel) and the new coaching staff come in has definitely helped allow me to be myself. And with me being able to be myself, that’s just how I became to be more vocal, feeling comfortable talking to guys certain ways and it’s also how you approach guys in this league. Some people respond better when you yell at them. Some respond better if you just pull them to the side and have a man-to-man conversation. And there’s just different ways that you go about that and I would say that’s sort of my leadership.”

McDaniel does not believe the neck injury suffered by WR Erik Ezukanma is season-ending, but there is currently no timeline for his return. (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked if the upcoming game against the Broncos was personal given what HC Sean Payton had said about Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett, the former head coach in Denver.

“In football life, that was like 20 years ago, so that’s a non-topic,” Saleh said via ESPN. “But for Hackett, obviously, it’s going to be a personal feel to go back. But I think he understands just living as a coach’s kid, understanding the process, he’ll know how to handle himself. He’ll know exactly how to keep his emotions in check, and make sure we do what’s best for this organization and this team as it stands now. I fully expect him to be perfectly fine and levelheaded.”

Saleh on RB Dalvin Cook: “He’s coming along … he’s still getting his legs underneath him. I’m sure he wants more, I’m sure he wants more production. He’s getting faster, his GPS numbers are showing … we just need to find those guys a little more opportunity.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes if the season continues to spiral for the Patriots and they end up making the playoffs, owner Robert Kraft might not fire HC Bill Belichick directly, but he could insist on changes like restructuring the front office that make Belichick decide to resign.