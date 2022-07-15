AFC Notes: Bills, Broncos, Ravens

Bills

Bills WR Gabriel Davis is listed at 210 pounds but he played the 2021 season at 220 pounds, per PFF’s Doug Kyed, and his trainer says he’s up to 227 this offseason: “He’s bigger, faster, stronger. He’s put on muscle. People say that’s too big, but he’s 23 years old. He’s just growing into his natural body. You’re going to see a big receiver.”

Broncos

Over The Cap and Thin Air Football’s Nick Korte looks at more potential extensions for key Broncos players, including DL Dre’Mont Jones , OLB Bradley Chubb and QB Russell Wilson .

, OLB and QB . Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract and Korte thinks Denver could move to lock him up early with an extension before the season begins. Jones has been a solid starter, but not a Pro Bowler, so Korte projects a three-year, $33 million extension might be enough to give Denver fair value while inducing Jones to sign early and not try to raise his value by playing out the season.

It’s tougher to project the next deal for Chubb, as Korte points out he’s been wildly inconsistent from year to year due to injuries. In terms of the peaks Chubb has shown as a player so far, though, Korte thinks a good season could put him in line for a similar deal DE Maxx Crosby got from the Raiders worth $23.5 million a year for four years.

got from the Raiders worth $23.5 million a year for four years. Korte adds the franchise tag seems like a strong possibility for Chubb after the season as a way for Denver to insulate itself against Chubb’s inconsistency even if he has a good 2022 season and even if they have to tag him as a defensive end ($20+ million) instead of a linebacker (around $18 million).

As for Wilson, Korte doesn’t expect him to sign a new deal this year, but instead wait for 2023 when the quarterback market will likely balloon even more. He adds Wilson has all the leverage in the world and will eventually sign an enormous extension with Denver.

Putting it all together, Korte expects the Broncos will need to trim some salary by cutting veterans like G Graham Glasgow and DL Mike Purcell in 2023. They’ve depleted most of their draft capital next year due to the Wilson trade and will probably be tight to the cap as well with the other deals Korte projects.

Ravens

Regarding former NFL S Bernard Pollard stating on Twitter that top-level receivers don’t want to play alongside Lamar Jackson, former Ravens and new Cardinals WR Marquise Brown defended Jackson and mentioned that he requested a trade from Baltimore because of its run-first approach.

“Facts! The Narrative they tryna create on my dawg is ridiculous, He can run the show in any type of offense he just so happen to be in the one he in and doing it at a top level! And Every Wr whoever played with him knows that,” Brown wrote.