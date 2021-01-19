AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Albert Breer thinks that it is unclear whether or not Bills OC Brian Daboll has made a final decision about staying in Buffalo, adding that he would likely listen if Houston or Philadelphia would want to interview him for their vacant head coaching positions.
- Ryan Talbot reports that free agent WR WR Jake Kumerow is flying to Buffalo tonight and is expected to join the Bills’ practice squad.
- Bills waived LB Del’Shawn Phillips from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Dolphins are promoting assistant OL coach Lemuel Jeanpierre to replace OL coach Steve Marshall, who is not returning in 2021.
- Schad adds multiple other teams had inquired about Jeanpierre.
Jets
The Jets officially announced the hire of 49ers DC Robert Saleh as their next head coach on Tuesday.
“After a thorough process and meeting with a number of talented coaches, it was clear to us that Robert was the right person to help us move forward,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “He is a collaborative leader with proven success in the NFL. In addition to his work as a coach on this level, his passion and knowledge of the game along with his vision for establishing an identity for this team sold me. It was also clear that he will partner with Joe (Douglas) to help foster and develop the winning culture we are striving to establish. For us as a group, we were impressed with the way he commanded the space and his ability to communicate his vision throughout the process.”
“We spoke to some tremendous coaches, but Rob is the right partner and leader for us,” added GM Joe Douglas, who led the search. “His vision for this team aligns with what we have been working to establish here the last two years.”
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows lists 49ers CB Richard Sherman, S Jaquiski Tartt and nickel CB K’Waun Williams as candidates to join Saleh and the Jets in free agency.
- Sherman is a huge fan of Saleh and Williams is one of Saleh’s favorites, plus a New Jersey native.
- The Jets will hire former 49ers assistants Taylor Embree as RB coach and Miles Austin as WR coach. (Peter Schrager)