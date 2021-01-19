AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

The Jets officially announced the hire of 49ers DC Robert Saleh as their next head coach on Tuesday.

“After a thorough process and meeting with a number of talented coaches, it was clear to us that Robert was the right person to help us move forward,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “He is a collaborative leader with proven success in the NFL. In addition to his work as a coach on this level, his passion and knowledge of the game along with his vision for establishing an identity for this team sold me. It was also clear that he will partner with Joe (Douglas) to help foster and develop the winning culture we are striving to establish. For us as a group, we were impressed with the way he commanded the space and his ability to communicate his vision throughout the process.”