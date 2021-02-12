AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Sal Capaccio takes a look at the situation involving Bills’ LB Matt Milano during the upcoming free agency period. He thinks that Milano will land a deal that is close to around $14 million-per-year.
- A possibility is for the Bills to use the franchise tag on Milano, which projects to be between $14-$15 million for a one-year deal. According to Capaccio, there are still questions about his health after he missed six games due to the injury in 2020 and has played 58 of a possible 68 games during his four seasons in Buffalo.
- If they don’t retain Milano, Capaccio says the team could look to LB A.J. Klein, who tied for the team lead with five sacks in 2020 and is under contract for two more seasons.
- Capaccio doesn’t expect the team to tag Milano and thinks they will offer him fair compensation before allowing him to test the upcoming free-agent market.
Dolphins
- Regarding the Dolphins’ defensive line coach role, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports that Miami is expected to promote internally between candidates OLB coach Austin Clark or assistant DL coach Rob Leonard.
Jets
- Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv lists some potential cap casualties for the Jets this offseason, despite pointing out that the team is in a good cap situation and could likely get by without cutting anyone.
- Vacchiano notes that the team could save around $8.2 million by cutting 30-year old DL Henry Anderson, whose production has dipped dramatically since the Jets signed him to a three-year, $25.2 million contract in 2019 after he racked up seven sacks in 2018.
- While keeping him may not be a bad idea due to his prowess as a slot receiver, the Jets could save over $10 million by parting ways with veteran WR Jamison Crowder.
- On the offensive line, the team could retain over $5 million by upgrading from G Alex Lewis. Vacchiano mentions that Lewis was a favorite of GM Joe Douglas and signed a three-year, $18.6 million contract but had a poor season and missed the final six games due to personal issues.
- Vacchiano also points out that there is likely going to be a player who the team could use this money on who would provide them with a solid upgrade, such as Patriots’ G Joe Thuney.
- Other linemen who Douglas signed that could be on the chopping block are OT George Fant who could save the team over $7 million if cut, and G Greg Van Roten, who the team could cut in order to save around $3.4 million.
- Veteran TE Ryan Griffin could be serviceable for the team in 2021, but he would also save the team $1.8 million if they decided to move on, according to Vacchiano.