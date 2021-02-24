AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
An extension for Bills QB Josh Allen is on GM Brandon Beane‘s to-do list at some point this offseason. However, as things stand now Beane says the timeline for that really won’t kick in until after Buffalo goes through free agency and the draft.
“Josh is a guy that we do believe in and we would definitely take a look at him later this offseason,” Beane said on the Chris Collinsworth Podcast. “Right now, we’ll focus on our upcoming free agents, plus anybody we want to add, and then the draft. Generally, what I’ve done here is look at guys to extend once we get through the draft, see what our money is like, see how we could structure it to fit not only this year, but the years beyond.”
- Bills S Micah Hyde is even further behind the list than Allen in terms of to-do list priorities for Buffalo, but the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia thinks the team should communicate to him that an extension is coming at some point given his play hasn’t dropped off in the slightest.
- An extension for Hyde could run through the rest of Bills S Jaquan Johnson‘s rookie contract and let the Bills see if he’s a starting-caliber player, per Buscaglia.
- Buscaglia also expects the Bills to restructure S Jordan Poyer‘s contract and re-sign backup S Dean Marlowe.
Dolphins
- The Athletic’s Josh Tolentino lists Packers RB Aaron Jones and C Corey Linsley as two pending free agents the Dolphins could be interested in as upgrades to existing players on their roster.
- If the Dolphins dip into free agency for wide receiver help, Tolentino points out Colts WR T.Y. Hilton is a Miami native and went to school at Florida International.
- Given the Dolphins’ focus on the quick passing game, Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster could also be a fit.
Jets
- Ralph Vacchiano reports that several NFL sources believe the Jets will use the franchise tag on S Marcus Maye for around $10-11 million due to the fact that the two sides may not be close to a long-term deal at this point in time.
- One NFL agent told Vacchiano that Maye could benefit from receiving the franchise tag from New York and seeing what free agency has to offer in 2022: “That’s where the real money is going to be. So if you’re a guy like Marcus, not in the top tier, you might not find that big contract this year. You might have to take a one-year deal, bet on yourself, and take your shot again next year. That’s the same as getting the franchise tag, only the tag is probably worth more.”
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini thinks the Jets will work out a long-term deal with Maye before the tag deadline and things won’t come to that.
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes highlights 49ers CB Richard Sherman, Panthers WR Curtis Samuel, Patriots G Joe Thuney, Steelers OL Matt Feiler and Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser as some potentially strong free-agent fits for the Jets.
- He also adds if the Jets cut WR Jamison Crowder, they could use the savings to go after Raiders WR Nelson Agholor who was one of GM Joe Douglas’ favorites with the Eagles.
- Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman has had a recent virtual interview with the Jets. (Justin Melo)