AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

An extension for Bills QB Josh Allen is on GM Brandon Beane‘s to-do list at some point this offseason. However, as things stand now Beane says the timeline for that really won’t kick in until after Buffalo goes through free agency and the draft.

“Josh is a guy that we do believe in and we would definitely take a look at him later this offseason,” Beane said on the Chris Collinsworth Podcast. “Right now, we’ll focus on our upcoming free agents, plus anybody we want to add, and then the draft. Generally, what I’ve done here is look at guys to extend once we get through the draft, see what our money is like, see how we could structure it to fit not only this year, but the years beyond.”