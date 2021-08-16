AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills’ QB Davis Webb is still competing for a roster spot with the team but has let QB coach Ken Dorsey and fellow QB Jake Fromm that his eyes are on coaching in the future.

“He’s said many times he wants to coach in the future, so every single day is like a job interview for him,” Fromm said, via Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic.

Webb commented on how he and some of Buffalo’s other players would be approaching the preseason.

“We’re all kind of playing motivated and free and letting our hair hang loose,” Webb said. “We’re just out there having fun. There’s nothing you can do about it. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Just find some completions and do your best to continue to play.”

Fairburn also lists players whose stock rose after the first preseason game, including DE Gregory Rousseau , LB Andre Smith , RB Devin Singletary , S Josh Thomas , WR Marquez Stevenson , CB Levi Wallace , and K Tyler Bass .

, LB , RB , S , WR , CB , and K . Those who Fairburn believes are trending downward include T Bobby Hart, OL Tommy Doyle, WR Isaiah Hodgins, CB Dane Jackson, CB Rachad Wildgoose, and CB Olaijah Griffin.

Dolphins

Despite a decent outing in the first preseason game of 2021, Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa remains focused on sharpening his skills.

“I think the better question for that is what didn’t I do wrong?” Tagovailoa said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “I thought I did alright. There are a lot of things we need to clean up offensively — with our communication, more so our execution with our plays that we were given. But that first time coming out with a real game-like situation and environment, I thought it was real good. Obviously, there’s a lot of things we need to clean up, but that’s what we got film for. When we get on the plane we’ll look at those plays that didn’t go the way we wanted and we’ll get those fixed.”

Jets

Jets LB C.J. Mosley mentioned that the teams’ mentality in 2021 has changed from the old regime, citing a much more physical and aggressive presence.

“If people come with that same mentality, they’re going to get their [expletive] blown out,” Mosley said, via JetsWire. “That’s 100%, no matter if we’re at MetLife or anywhere else. If they think there’s anything old about this Jets team, it’s not going to end well for them. That’s the mindset that we’re going to bring to work every day.”

Following injuries that caused him to miss the majority of 2019 and opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Mosley found himself enjoying the moment of being back on the field with his teammates.

“I was embracing everything today. It was the same for me once we got on the field and that first play, it was just like I was back at home,” Mosley said. “It was fun to be out there with the defense. You can never take this game for granted.” Jets’ rookie QB Zach Wilson says he felt comfortable during his first preseason game: “I felt comfortable. I know the guys around us felt comfortable. I think our coaches prepared us for it. I think we felt good going out there.”