AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills A spokesperson for Bills owners Kim Pegula and Terry Pegula explicitly put relocation on the table as an option if the team can’t work out a deal with local officials and the state of New York involving a new stadium. “The Pegulas have made a proposal,” Jim Wilkinson said via WIVB TV’s Marlee Tuskes. “They would like to build it right there [in Orchard Park] and we need to hear back. You can’t really do plans and designs on things until you have a deal, and right now the City of Buffalo and the State [of New York] are going to have to decide if they want a team.” Bills HC Sean McDermott said OT Dion Dawkins (hip) is progressing well from his injury: “He has made significant progress.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

The Dolphins drafted OT Liam Eichenberg with the apparent goal of slotting him at right tackle so they could move last year’s starter there, former second-rounder Robert Hunt, inside to guard. Instead, it now appears that Eichenberg is a serious candidate to move inside to guard, which would be out of left field for any team but the Dolphins.

“I wasn’t down about it,” he said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I played guard one practice at Notre Dame, so I have a little experience doing it. I have great coaches here that know what they’re talking about and can help me in regards to playing guard.”

The Dolphins reportedly moved Hunt inside because the front office believed his potential was higher at guard. So far, Hunt says he’s enjoying the transition.

“I think I can move. I think I can play faster [at guard]. But it’s a different ballgame from being out here with the fast guys to going in against the strong guys — it’s different. Mostly in here, guys are going to try to bull rush. I think I possess some of that with my strength and my quickness. I think I’ll be OK,” he said.

Regarding the Dolphins recently acquiring OT Greg Little, HC Brian Flores said the team “dug in” on him prior to the 2019 NFL Draft and cited his athleticism and competitiveness. (Joe Schad)

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson is excited he had the chance to practice with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers this week.

“I’ve always tried to copy what he’s been doing because he’s done it for such a long time,” Wilson said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “He’s just a fun player to watch and he just plays the game the right way.”

“He’s got a lot of knowledge,” Wilson said. “He’s a smart dude, he knows what’s going on out there. It’s cool to ask him about footwork, what’s going on on the field, what he’s seeing. If I could spend more time with him and just keep asking questions, I would.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh praised where Wilson is on his development: “He’s curious about everything. He’s got all these questions, what he sees on tape … To me, he’s so far ahead with regard to how he sees the game.” (Rich Cimini)

Jets OC Mike LaFleur voiced concern with LT Mekhi Becton 's performance this offseason: "Mekhi is going through some things right now. He's not playing at his best." (Connor Hughes)

voiced concern with LT ‘s performance this offseason: “Mekhi is going through some things right now. He’s not playing at his best.” (Connor Hughes) Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson notes that Becton appeared “well over his combine weight” when observing the offensive tackle in the Jets’ camp.

Robinson adds that Becton was getting beaten against faster rushers along the edge and is still working himself back into shape.

Jets S Zane Lewis suffered a torn patellar tendon and a sprained MCL in Thursday’s practice. The team later confirmed he is out for the season. (Ian Rapoport)