AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen had legions of doubters coming out of the draft and during his first two years in Buffalo — right up until he exploded with a huge season in 2020 that silenced most of them with a heaping plate of crow. Allen was rewarded with a massive contract extension which signaled a vote of confidence from the team but he still faces some doubts about whether his unprecedented development can be repeated.

“It’s the latest thing,” Allen said via the Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. “But I hold myself to a very high standard. I feel like I know and coaches know, and they’ve told me what I need to do to help us to win football games. And that’s my sole focus. Whether it’s throwing for another 4,500 or throwing for 3,000 — winning games, that’s all that matters.”

Dolphins

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said they are trying to build an organization with sustainable long-term success.

“Obviously we embrace the urgency at which everybody wants to win,” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “But at the same time that can’t affect your decision-making for the long-haul of the goal of winning championships for extended periods of time. Urgency in the past has led to spurts of success and lengths of failure. We’re trying to get that reversed to where we have long, long runs of success.”

Jets veteran G Greg Van Roten admits that there may be “some mistakes” while they adjust to their new coaching staff.

“There’s going to be some mistakes,” said Van Roten. “There’s definitely a learning curve. We want to try to minimize the errors. They’re going to happen. You just want guys to be able to make a mistake, make it fast, learn from it, forget it and get to the next play.”

Jets GM Joe Douglas said they are focused on “winning now” but also want to build the “foundation” for long-term success.

“We’re all focused on winning now,” Douglas said. “We’re all focused on what’s best for this organization both now and in the future. But what I’ve been preaching since I’ve been here is we want to do this the right way. We want to build this foundation the right way so that it’s a long-term success and not just a flash in the pan.”

Saleh said WR Jamison Crowder tested positive for COVID despite being vaccinated. He’s day-to-day and could still return by gametime. (Connor Hughes)

tested positive for COVID despite being vaccinated. He’s day-to-day and could still return by gametime. (Connor Hughes) Saleh added LT Mekhi Becton is expected to be cleared from concussion protocol for Tuesday’s practice. (Hughes)