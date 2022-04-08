AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

At Thursday’s press conference to officially announce Bills WR Stefon Diggs ‘ extension, the receiver said that the pandemic helped build his relationship with teammates: “In a way my first year here during the pandemic my teammates were the only people I saw on a regular basis, so it really built the relationships for me here. I felt it was a sign from God.” (Chris Brown)

‘ extension, the receiver said that the pandemic helped build his relationship with teammates: “In a way my first year here during the pandemic my teammates were the only people I saw on a regular basis, so it really built the relationships for me here. I felt it was a sign from God.” (Chris Brown) Diggs said that when he departed from the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, he told his agents that he wanted his next team to be where he retired: “[I told them] my next stop was my last stop… Not too many people thought it was gonna work out … God works in mysterious ways.” (Albert Breer)

Diggs said that he’s been “on a good roll” with the Bills and wants to continue building with Josh Allen: “We were on a good roll the first two years. I want to spend a little more time with Josh. I feel like we’ve got more work to do. It hasn’t been 6 years. It’s been 2. So have to keep building that relationship and be a leader on this team.” (Chris Brown)

Diggs feels “gratitude” after receiving his extension and still wants to prove he’s one of the best receivers in the league: “This extension brings me a feeling of gratitude. I never patted myself on the back. I want to prove myself all over again that I’m one of the best WRs in the league and on one of the best teams in the league. And I’m just back chasing.” (Chris Brown)

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard feels that he will improve practicing against Tyreek Hill each week.

“I feel like we’ll get each other better,” Howard said, via NFL.com. “I played against him in college and in the league, so I just want to focus on getting each other better and that’s really it.”

Howard said that he voiced his excitement about the Dolphins’ offense to new HC Mike McDaniel.

“Like I just told [head coach] Mike McDaniel, I said, ‘Man, I got to get my hammies right. Y’all got a lot of speed over there,’ so, you know, I’m excited about everything that’s going on around this building,” Howard said.

Howard added that he was happy to see the Dolphins re-sign DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

“To bring everybody back, especially on defense, that’s so exciting,” Howard said. “My boy, [Emmanuel] Ogbah. I was happy he’s back. We’re going to make some plays out there together. It’s exciting to have the defense back.”

Jets According to Aaron Wilson, Missouri C Michael Maietti will participate in the Jets’ local prospect workout day.

Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Ryan Roberts)