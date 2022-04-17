AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

New Bills DE Von Miller‘s six-year, $120 million deal is like most NFL contracts and not what it appears at first glance. But the details do reveal a significant commitment from Buffalo to Miller and a signal for how badly they wanted to add him to their squad. Miller got guarantees going into the third year of the deal, a rarity for most NFL players.

“They didn’t even do that for Josh Allen,” an exec pointed out to the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “That is not quite Deshaun Watson territory, but pretty rare, especially for a 33-year-old. Now, if you are building a new stadium and on the cusp of a Super Bowl and one of your struggles is you can’t close teams out, as evidenced by their loss to Kansas City, and you were in on Chandler Jones but did not get him …”

Other executives thought the Bills did well with veteran signings like DT Da’Quan Jones and WR Jamison Crowder , who should at least equal if not exceed what Buffalo was getting from DT Star Lotulelei and WR Cole Beasley .

According to Justin Melo, Penn State LB Brandon Smith has visited the Bills.

has visited the Bills. Jeremy Fowler reports that Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell has had Top 30 visits with the Bills and Raiders.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa realizes the immense amount of pressure he will likely face this season now that the team has brought in a strong supporting cast including WR Tyreek Hill and LT Terron Armstead.

“I think the pressure is everywhere, especially in our industry,” Tagovailoa said, via DolphinsWire.com. “Pressure is just there. It’s one of those things where you’re either going to make use of this opportunity with the guys that we have or you’re not. That’s what it is, and so, for me, I’m looking forward to making use of this opportunity.”

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are meeting with LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price.

Jets

A source tells ESPN’s Rich Cimini the Jets are interested in Alabama WR Jameson Williams . Whether they’re interested enough to take him at No. 10 even though he might not play until November while recovering from a torn ACL is unclear.

Cimini would be surprised if the Jets took Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner at No. 4 overall, as HC Robert Saleh's defense doesn't place as high a value on corners as it does edge rushers.

Cimini mentions Jets WR Denzel Mims has cut down to 8 percent body fat. He expects him to get one last chance to make the roster in training camp.