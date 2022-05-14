AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bills are hiring Alonzo Dotson as a national scout. He most recently worked as the Jets southeast area scout.

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN believes that the Bills have room to improve on their roster ahead of the 2022 season. She mentions the interior offensive line, safety, and tight end as three places the team could still use upgrades.

Dolphins

The Dolphins running back chart is now much deeper than expected after adding Sony Michel,Chase Edmonds, and Raheem Mostert this offseason to go along with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

Dolphins assistant HC/RBs coach Eric Studesville explained that they wanted to create a “competitive environment” and let things play out this summer.

“You create a competitive environment and you let those guys go sort it out because that’s how it’s going to happen,” Studesville said, via MiamiDolphins.com. “They’re going to sort it out as to who contributes and where and how and how much. So that’s what you do. You build a group of people — great people — who want to be smart and are committed to what you’re trying to do, and you let them go and showcase what they can do.”

Jets

Jets DE Carl Lawson ruptured his Achilles last summer after signing a big contract with the team. Now that he is returning to full health, HC Robert Saleh is looking forward to getting him back on the field.

“I’m really excited for him to get back to the field healthy,” Saleh said during rookie minicamp. “He’s put in so much work to get to the point he is and I know he’s not even close to stopping.”

Jets first-round DE Jermaine Johnson revealed that Lawson has spoken to him about the two working together this offseason.

“He (told me) he’s excited to get to work and that he’s available,” Johnson said during his press conference. “That just speaks to who he is. How everyone speaks about him around the building tells me all I need to know. Your legacy is what people say about you when you’re not around, so from what I’ve heard, he’s a great guy and a pro’s pro. I’m blessed and excited to be able to learn under a guy like that.”