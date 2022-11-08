AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE Von Miller said he didn’t do enough for the team to win the game.

“I think immediately [after the game] I can just really see my game,” Miller said, via Bills Wire. “I didn’t do enough. There were a couple of plays against the run I felt like I could have been a little more effective.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott is encouraged after third-round LB Terrel Bernard ‘s first start: “He got his first start. There are some things he wants back. Typical for a rookie in his first start, but overall he did some good things and I think the future is bright. I look forward to watch his growth and development.” (Chris Brown)

is encouraged after third-round LB ‘s first start: “He got his first start. There are some things he wants back. Typical for a rookie in his first start, but overall he did some good things and I think the future is bright. I look forward to watch his growth and development.” (Chris Brown) McDermott said the team didn’t win in the trenches: “We let them control the line of scrimmage.” (Mike Giardi)

McDermott said QB Case Keenum‘s experience has been invaluable to the locker room: “He’s a veteran player who has taken a lot of snaps and won games. Just his presence on our team carries an influence in a unique way. He knows his role. It’s been good to have him with us here.” (Brown)

Dolphins

Pro Football Talk has the full details of OLB Bradley Chubb ‘s five-year, $110 million extension. Chubb received a $13.487 million signing bonus and has base salaries of $19.4 million, $19.75 million, $19.45 million, $19.45 million and $18.48 million in the new years of the deal.

‘s five-year, $110 million extension. Chubb received a $13.487 million signing bonus and has base salaries of $19.4 million, $19.75 million, $19.45 million, $19.45 million and $18.48 million in the new years of the deal. His 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed while his 2024 base salary is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed near the start of the 2023 league year. Chubb also has $10 million in injury guarantees in 2025.

There are annual $100,000 workout bonuses and an annual $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive. Chubb can also earn up to $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses from 2024-2027.

Jets