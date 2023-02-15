AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia writes the Bills should let RB Devin Singletary test free agency and only bring him back if the bottom drops out of his market. Singletary has been reliable for Buffalo but Buscaglia points out the team could stand to upgrade at running back.

test free agency and only bring him back if the bottom drops out of his market. Singletary has been reliable for Buffalo but Buscaglia points out the team could stand to upgrade at running back. Buscaglia thinks the Bills could explore a pay cut for RB Nyheim Hines , who arrived with the team via a midseason trade but ended up being sparsely utilized. The Bills would save $4.79 million by cutting him outright. A pay cut would be perhaps half that but it would also create a need for the Bills to address.

, who arrived with the team via a midseason trade but ended up being sparsely utilized. The Bills would save $4.79 million by cutting him outright. A pay cut would be perhaps half that but it would also create a need for the Bills to address. He adds the team likely needs to add, at minimum, a veteran running back on a minimum deal, ideally one who can help in short yardage to take the load off QB Josh Allen. Singletary would check some boxes but he might find a better market elsewhere and he’s also struggled in short yardage.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said his decision to skip this year’s Pro Bowl was not health-related and he wants to spend time with his newborn son.

“I’m good. I didn’t think it was necessary the first thing I came back to do football-related wasn’t team related with the Dolphins. That was one of the reasons I didn’t attend. [Also], I’m a new father. I’m spending time with my son and trying to help out my wife, get him on a sleep schedule,” said Tagovailoa, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Jets