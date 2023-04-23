AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Wisconsin C Joe Tippman said he had a top-30 visit with the Bills. (260 Podcast)

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said teams have inquired about WR Cedrick Wilson but added “We’re not shopping him.”

“We’ve had teams call and ask about him,” Grier said, via NFL.com. “We’re not shopping him, but teams have called. And especially when we just added Chosen, we’ve had a couple of teams reach out. He’s a really good guy and I’m trying to do right by him because of how he’s handled himself on and off the field.”

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes the top two needs for the Jets entering the draft are reinforcing the offensive line, specifically tackle and center.

Cimini adds it’s seen as a strong center class, with Wisconsin’s Joe Tippman and Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz seen as options for the Jets in the second round.

The Jets have a few other needs at defensive tackle and linebacker, and they could use some draft capital closing the trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Cimini mentions they don't have a third-round pick right now and could look to move around the draft board to change that.

While the Jets are widely expected to take a tackle at No. 13, Cimini says not to rule out a pass rusher like Georgia OLB Nolan Smith given Jets GM Joe Douglas' affinity for the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball.

If they do take a tackle, Cimini thinks Ohio State's Paris Johnson would be their top preference over Georgia's Broderick Jones or Tennessee's Darnell Wright.