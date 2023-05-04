AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Many thought the Bills could target a receiver earlier in this year’s draft, but when Utah TE Dalton Kincaid started to fall into the 20s, GM Brandon Beane says it was at this point that they started making calls to move up to get him.

“That’s when we started making calls to the teams in front of us,” Beane said Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “For us, it was worth giving up that pick to ensure we got him.”

“I thought there were some teams in the teens that could say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna add a Dalton Kincaid,‘” Beane said.

Dolphins

The Dolphins were second-to-last in the NFL in rushing attempts last season, which is a little bit of a surprise given HC Mike McDaniel‘s emphasis on the run and his background in San Francisco. Getting back to his roots seems to be an emphasis for McDaniel and Miami in 2023.

“One thing [McDaniel] was very apologetic about was we didn’t run enough, and he was going to do his best to change that in coming years,” Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Talk like that gets me fired up even more.”

Miami brought back Mostert and veteran RB Jeff Wilson and added third-round RB Devon Achane over the weekend, so there are plenty of players available to split the load.

“It’s going to be fun playing with him,” Mostert said. “Getting a young guy in there to help out in this offense and teach him… what it’s like to be a pro and utilize [him to] help us win games, that’s the ultimate goal. He needs some guidance and I’m willing… to do it.”

Jets

The Patriots’ decision to trade back three spots in the first round and pick up a fourth-round pick from the Steelers caught the attention of a few other teams, as it was relatively cheap for a first-round trade. The Steelers took OT Broderick Jones, who was widely expected to be a target of the Jets picking right after New England. Given Patriots HC Bill Belichick‘s longstanding ire against the Jets, it raised eyebrows.

“They should have had to give up a [third-round pick] and not a four to move up there,” another NFL GM said via Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “Belichick did it just to f— the Jets. He sold low because he knew the Steelers were going to take the kid the Jets wanted to take.” “Bill will try to screw them over any chance he gets. He knew exactly what he was doing,” another personnel executive from a team picking in the mid-first said. According to Aaron Wilson, Jets WR Jason Brownlee‘s one-year deal includes $216,000 of his salary guaranteed and a $30,000 signing bonus.