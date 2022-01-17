AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Per Chris Brown of the team website, Bills HC Sean McDermott said DE Mario Addison is day-to-day with a shoulder injury: “We’ll see how it goes through the week.”

The Bills declared $2,345,554 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Dolphins

The Dolphins declared $2,218,445 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Jets

The Jets declared $850,772 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick denied the idea that he is taking returning to the Patriots on a year-to-year approach.

“Look, I never said any of that. So, that’s not what it is,” Belichick said on WEEI. “I was asked a question and I gave an answer. Nobody ever said it was year-to-year or something else, I never said that. I enjoy the job that I have and try to do everything I can to help the team. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Patriots WR Matthew Slater praised first-round QB Mac Jones following the team’s wild-card loss vs. Buffalo.

“I think the future is bright with this organization with that young man, not just with his play on the field but with the character that he possesses,” Slater said, via Patriots Wire. “He’s the type of player you hope to build around.”

The Patriots declared $107,616 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)